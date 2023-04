This Thursday, the 23rd day of D1 Lonato opened with the meeting Kakadl FC vs Sara Sport. At the final whistle, it was the locals who won 2 goals to 0.

For this 23rd day, Sara Sport, dead last in the D1 ranking, did not heal her wounds. The Bafilo team again conceded a 0-2 defeat against Kakadl FC at the Kara municipal stadium. At this pace, Sara Sport risks returning to the 2nd division at the end of the season.

