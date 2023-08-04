Danger! Be sure to avoid this photo service provider!

On average, I use the photo service of the district of Tübingen every two or three years. Anyone who knows him knows that his reputation is generally poor. At home, I always get in real trouble when we have the current photos from the municipal photographers lying around: the prices are steep, the journey is dangerous, the service offers far too bad picture quality – you can’t get enough of this scam…

89% of the article is still covered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

