Danger! Be sure to avoid this photo service provider!

0
On average, I use the photo service of the district of Tübingen every two or three years. Anyone who knows him knows that his reputation is generally poor. At home, I always get in real trouble when we have the current photos from the municipal photographers lying around: the prices are steep, the journey is dangerous, the service offers far too bad picture quality – you can’t get enough of this scam…
89% of the article is still covered.
See also Matteo Incerti, the 5Stelle activist journalist who realized the dream of soldier Adler, died