Day Vásquez, ex-wife of Nicolás Petro, would be dating a renowned vallenato singer

Day Vásquez, ex-wife of Nicolás Petro, would be dating a renowned vallenato singer

In recent days, Day Vásquez, ex-wife of Nicolás Petro, has been a trend on social networks after she accused the son of the president of receiving money of drug traffickers.

On the morning of this Monday, March 6, it was learned that the woman would be flirting with a renowned vallenato singer. Is about Michael Torres, considered one of the revelation voices of recent times.

The artist recorded a musical album next to the king Cuna de Acordeones in 1993, Gustavo Osorio, entitled ‘My greatest wish’. Besides, was the musical partner of King Vallenato 2005 Juan José Granados.

In some publications it has been seen how both respond affectionately. “You are not an option, it is a privilege”, he commented Day to Michel in a photograph. The woman also shares photographs of the artist on her Twitter.

We touch that marriage”, wrote the singer louis campillo in the publication that Michel made, and that apparently would be directed at Day.

Although those ‘involved’ have not commented on the matter, Internet users speculate that it would be a marketing strategy.

