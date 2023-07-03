Deepening Cooperation and Writing a New Chapter: Hainan and Xuzhou Strengthen Counterpart Support

Title: Hainan Province and Xuzhou City Deepen Cooperation for Mutual Development

On [Insert Date], a delegation led by Deputy Director Lv Gang from the Qinghai Provincial People’s Congress and Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Party Committee Secretary and Governor Gamapengcuo visited Xuzhou City. The purpose of the visit was to enhance cooperation between Hainan Province and Xuzhou City and to further strengthen their partnership for mutual development.

During the visit, Lv Gang and Gamapengcuo met with Song Lewei, Secretary of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee, and Wang Jianfeng, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor. Both parties engaged in substantive discussions on deepening and expanding their cooperation. The Deputy Secretary-General of the Qinghai Provincial Government, the Deputy Secretary and Deputy Governor of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Jiangsu Provincial Counterpart Support Front Headquarters were also present.

In his welcoming remarks, Song Lewei acknowledged the historical connection between Xuzhou and Hainan despite the geographical distance that separates the two regions. He praised Hainan for its achievements in sustainable development and improving the livelihood of its residents. He also emphasized the importance of the counterpart support Xuzhou provides to Xinghai County in Hainan and expressed the city’s commitment to continue supporting Hainan in various sectors.

Lv Gang expressed his gratitude to Xuzhou for its long-standing assistance and highlighted the positive impact it has had on Hainan’s development. He noted that since the official pairing of Xuzhou City and Xinghai County in 2010, Xuzhou has provided support in areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Lv Gang also highlighted the fruitful results of their ongoing cooperation.

The delegation from Hainan also visited several local industries in Xuzhou, including Golden Dragon Lake Window, XCMG Group Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd., Zhonghuan Leading Semiconductor Materials Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu GCL Silicon Material Technology Development Co., Ltd. These visits aimed to gain firsthand knowledge of Xuzhou’s industrial transformation and development, showcasing the city’s economic and social achievements.

Both parties expressed their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration. They emphasized the importance of exchanging experiences and making breakthroughs in education, healthcare, talent exchange, and industrial cooperation. Additionally, they encouraged more participation from Xuzhou enterprises and professionals in Hainan, aiming to create a new era of high-quality development.

The visit concluded successfully, further solidifying the partnership between Hainan Province and Xuzhou City. The deepened cooperation between these regions promises to create mutual benefits and contribute to their respective economic and social development.

