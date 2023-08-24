Delayed celebration of International Youth Day in Lomé – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Togo celebrated delayed this Tuesday, August 22 in Lomé, the International Youth Day, edition 2023.

Placed under the theme “Green skills for young people: towards a sustainable world”, this day brought together several young people from different backgrounds.

The Minister of Grassroots Development, Youth and Youth Employment, Myriam Dossou-d’Almeida, during the meeting, said that youth is at the heart of the government’s concerns. “The multiple investments and projects that are made here and there have the sole objective of creating an ecosystem to improve the conditions of employability, the living conditions of young people,” she said.

Myriam Dossou de Souza-D’Almeida also added that the theme of the day opens a wide horizon in terms of employment opportunities but also of contribution to development.

According to UNFPA Resident Representative in Togo, Dr. Olga SANKARA, while green skills are relevant for people of all ages, they take on increased importance for young people, who can contribute to the green transition for a longer period of time. period.

There is reason to wonder about the strategies to be developed together with a strong involvement of young people of both sexes to move towards a sustainable environment. Already, UNFPA suggests to the attention of all stakeholders, decision makers, heads of Civil Society Organizations, and more specifically Youth Associations, to work in synergy with a view to a wide dissemination of the theme of the 2023 edition of the International Youth Day for a good knowledge and a common understanding of this issue; to arouse a fundamental reflection on the theme of the 2023 edition of the JIJ, to organize intergenerational dialogues in the countries, as Togo has already started since 2020″, she said.

Support for socio-professional integration was provided to 75 young girls and boys who obtained the best averages for the Certificate of End of Learning in 2022, financed to the tune of 10,500,000 FCFA including 5,500,000 FCFA in tool kits .

5 Youth Associations selected, following the call for projects competition organized by the Ministry of Grassroots Development, Youth and Youth Employment, carried out with 5 million CFA francs also received direct support.

Rachel Doubidji

