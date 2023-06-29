Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 28th Topic: Demonstrating Organizational Responsibility in the New Era and New Journey——Summary of the Party’s Organizational Work since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Xinhua News Agency reporters Fan Sixiang and Wang Peng

Organizational construction is an important basis for party building. The party’s organizational line serves the political line. For our party to be in power for a long time, maintain its vitality forever, and unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation along the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the most important thing is to make the party stronger and stronger.

Time records the footprints of forging ahead, and years engrave the achievements of hard work.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, organizational departments at all levels have resolutely implemented the strategic policy of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and thoroughly implemented the general requirements for party building in the new era and the party’s organizational line in the new era , adhere to the party’s overall leadership and comprehensive strict party governance, stick to the political direction while serving the overall situation, grasp the position of responsibility while focusing on the main business, actively take on the role while seeking progress while maintaining stability, and promote the party’s organizational work to continuously open up new prospects, Achieve new results.

The party’s innovative theoretical arm continues to strengthen

At No. 43 Zhengxing Road, Xiangjiang New District, Hunan, the Hunan Party History Exhibition Hall has an endless stream of visitors. In the exhibition hall, pictures and objects tell the story of our party’s unremitting struggle and ideological exploration over the past century.

“Looking back on the century-old journey, always insisting on arming the whole party with scientific theories, guiding practice, and promoting work is an important experience for our party to create history and achieve brilliance.” The comrade in charge of the Hunan Party History Exhibition Hall said.

Ideological construction is the basic construction of the party, and ideological building and theoretical strengthening of the party are the key to the eternal vitality of a century-old party.

On April 3, 2023, Beijing, the educational work conference on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics was held.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “We must take this theme education as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s innovative theoretical arm, continuously improve the level of Marxism of the whole party, continuously improve the party’s ability to govern and lead, and gather strength for the new journey. Work hard, move forward bravely, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.”

The light of truth illuminates the way forward, and the baptism of thought is consistent.

From the party’s mass line education and practice activities, the special education of “Three Stricts and Three Honests”, to the study and education of “Two Studies and One Action”, the theme education of “Don’t forget the original heart, keep in mind the mission”, and then to the study and education of party history, study and implement Xi Jinping’s new Education on the theme of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the era… Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the concentrated education within the party has been carried out successively, and the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics has been carried out throughout, and the theoretical arm has been continuously deepened. The clarion call of endeavor.

Adhere to the practice of learning and the unity of knowledge and action. Through the in-depth implementation of the “Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialist Ideological Education and Training Plan with Chinese Characteristics”, learning and training will be carried out in different fields, topics and levels; Training classes, national party member education and training demonstration classes and other key classes provide systematic training to party members and cadres in batches, and the political judgment, political comprehension and political execution ability of party members and cadres have been further improved.

Promote the extension of high-quality training resources to the grassroots. Beginning in 2017, the Organization Department of the Central Committee directly trained 10,000 party branch secretaries in ethnic minority areas in the border areas and villages in old revolutionary base areas, demonstrating and motivating all regions to follow up and carry out large-scale rotation training. In 2021, the Central Organization Department, together with relevant departments, will deploy and implement the action plan for thematic training of grassroots cadres in the new era, focusing on improving the quality of grassroots cadres and improving the level of grassroots governance. In 2022, for the first time, a national training course for newly recruited civil servants will be held uniformly, and about 195,000 people will be trained online and offline. Carry out the preparation of several batches of national cadre study and training teaching materials, and promote the standardized management and quality improvement of party spirit education and training institutions.

A series of solid measures to educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres from the ideological point of view, consolidate the source, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two We will promote Party members and cadres to consciously be firm believers and faithful practitioners of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, so as to ensure that our Party is both an organizational and an ideological unity.

Grass-roots party building continues to break new ground

During the Grain Rain season, the National Institute for Organization Cadres in the eastern suburbs of Beijing is covered with green grass, and there is an upsurge of learning, communication and discussion. From April 24 to 28, 2023, the nationwide video training course for village party organization secretaries and village committee directors will be held here.

This is the first time that the Organization Department of the Central Committee and the Central Party School (National School of Administration) directly conduct training for all village cadres, and it is also the largest training for rural grassroots cadres in recent years. It is of great significance for the ability of the village “two committees” to lead the rural revitalization.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “It is very important to do a good job in basic work at the grassroots level. As long as every grassroots party organization and every Communist Party member has a strong sense of purpose and responsibility, and can play the role of a fighting fortress and a vanguard and exemplary role, our party will If it is powerful, our country will be very powerful, our people will be very powerful, and the party’s ruling foundation will be as solid as a rock.”

The party’s overall leadership and all the party’s work must be realized by the party’s strong organizational system. Only when the Party organizations at all levels are sound and strong, and form a strict organizational system that connects from top to bottom and has strong execution, can the Party’s leadership “execute the body as if it were the arm, and the arm as if it were the finger.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our party has firmly established a clear orientation of grasping the grassroots, focusing on strengthening the political and organizational functions of party organizations, and building grassroots party organizations into strong fighting fortresses that meet the development requirements of the new era——

Strengthen and improve the construction of grassroots party organizations in rural areas, cities, enterprises, government agencies, schools, public hospitals, scientific research institutes, social organizations, etc., strengthen the party building of retired cadres, promote the standardized construction of party branches, and continue to rectify weak and lax grassroots party organizations Organization; clarify and consolidate the main responsibility of the party committee (party group) to comprehensively and strictly govern the party, and promote party committees (party group) and party members and leading cadres at all levels to take party building as the greatest achievement… Consistently promote the construction of the organizational system, the party’s political leadership , ideological leadership, mass organization, and social appeal continue to increase.

A party member is a banner, and a branch is a fortress. The great practice of the new era engraves the magnificent figure of countless Communist Party members who have taken on the deeds and overcome difficulties:

During the period of poverty alleviation, 255,000 village-based work teams and more than 3 million village-based first secretaries and team members were stationed in the village;

After the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, a large number of party members and cadres from government agencies, enterprises, and institutions sank to the community, and 244,000 temporary party branches were established. More than 25,000 outstanding members took an oath to join the party on the front line, and the party flag flew high on the front line of the fight against the epidemic;

……

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the number of grassroots party organizations has continued to increase, and they are widely distributed in various fronts and fields. The coverage of party organizations and work has continued to expand, and the foundation of the party’s ruling building has become more stable.

Solid progress in the construction of high-quality cadres

“To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, we must have a team of cadres who are politically sound, adapt to the requirements of the new era, and have the ability to lead modernization.” General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, organizational departments at all levels have shown the scale of good and bad, clarified the principles of high and low, encouraged the majority of cadres to carry forward the spirit of struggle, strengthen their fighting skills, and shaped the new look of the backbone of the ruling party.

——Adhere to the standards of good cadres in the new era, coordinate and promote the construction of five major systems: quality training, knowledge and knowledge, selection and appointment, strict management, and positive incentives, normalize the work of training and selecting outstanding young cadres, and solidly carry out cadres and talents. We will focus on building a team of high-quality cadres who are worthy of the important task of national rejuvenation.

——Prominent political standards for the selection and appointment of cadres, revise the regulations on the appointment of cadres, establish the correct orientation for the selection and appointment of personnel, strengthen the leadership and gatekeeping role of party organizations, conduct in-depth and practical political quality inspections, strictly control politics, integrity, and ability, and continue to The unhealthy practices in the selection and appointment of personnel were rectified, and a large number of loyal, clean and responsible cadres were discovered and used in time.

——Adhere to the combination of strict management, love, incentives and restraints, improve the cadre assessment and evaluation system, continuously improve the reporting system for leading cadres with Chinese characteristics, earnestly manage the business management of leading cadres’ spouses, children and their spouses, establish and implement civil servant positions Parallel with the ranking system, improve the implementation of the management and personnel management system of the leaders of public institutions, further promote the ability of leading cadres to go up and down, and promote the formation of the correct direction of promoting the capable, rewarding the excellent, demoting the mediocre, and eliminating the inferior.

Thoroughly implement the Civil Servant Law, improve the supporting regulations on civil servant management, deepen the classified management of civil servants, and make historic achievements in the construction of high-quality and professional civil servants. On August 30, 2022, in the Great Hall of the People, the National Commendation Conference for “Civil Servants Satisfied by the People” and “Civil Servants Collectively Satisfied by the People” was grandly held.

Under a series of effective measures, the cadre team is full of vitality in the revolutionary forging. With firmer ideals and beliefs, stronger ability and quality, stricter discipline style, and fuller spiritual fighting spirit, they actively take on the role and strive to create Worthy of the party, worthy of the people, and worthy of the outstanding achievements of the times.

Talent development writes a new chapter

Talents are the foundation of a strong country and the plan for a prosperous country.

From September 27 to 28, 2021, the Central Talent Work Conference will be held in Beijing. This is another talent work conference held by the Party Central Committee after 11 years, which is a milestone.

“To do a good job in the work of talents, we must adhere to the correct political direction, continuously strengthen and improve the work of intellectuals, encourage talents to cherish the heart of patriotism and the ambition to serve the country, and take the initiative to shoulder the mission and responsibility entrusted by the times.” General Secretary Xi Jinping said.

In the final analysis, the competition of comprehensive national strength is the competition of talents. Whichever country has the advantage in talents, which country will eventually have the advantage in strength.

Donating toasts is a great cause; talents are flourishing, and the fortune of the country is flourishing.

Since the new era, the Party’s leadership over talent work has been comprehensively strengthened, the strategic position of talent-led development has been established, political leadership and political absorption have been strengthened. It is a good recipe for talents, and promotes the formation of a talent development environment where talents from all over the world gather in China and all kinds of people compete freely.

From “Opinions on Deepening the Reform of the Talent Development System and Mechanism”, to “Opinions on Deepening the Reform of Project Review, Talent Evaluation, and Institutional Evaluation”, to “Opinions on Improving the Science and Technology Incentive Mechanism”… reform documents have been issued one after another , to break the institutional barriers of talent development.

From perfecting talent training to improving talent evaluation, from unimpeded talent flow to stimulating talent development… a series of institutional measures are linked together, the talent innovation and entrepreneurship platform is becoming more and more perfect, and the vitality of talents is further released.

If the system is smooth and the mechanism is active, talents will gather and careers will prosper.

From high-end leading talents to skilled talents and local talents; from natural science talents to philosophy and social science talents, literary and artistic talents; “Overall development”, coordinate and promote the construction of various talent teams, and the structure of the talent team is increasingly perfect.

If there are many virtuous men, the governance of the country will be thick. Today, talents with different professional expertise and different occupational positions have their own places and develop their strengths, and the advantages of talents are continuously transformed into inexhaustible development advantages.

The level of the party’s organizational system construction has been continuously improved

In May 2021, on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the party, the first governing and comprehensive basic backbone law on organizational work in the party’s history, the “Regulations on the Organizational Work of the Communist Party of China“, was issued, becoming a “speeding up the formation of all aspects of party leadership and party building”. It is an important part of the system of internal party laws and regulations.

To govern the country, one must first govern the party, and to govern the party must be strict, and strictness must be governed by the law.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly: “It is necessary to enhance the consciousness and firmness of governing the party according to regulations, firmly grasp the political direction, improve political standing, shoulder political responsibilities, and continue to promote the construction of intra-party regulations and systems around the overall work of the party and the country. “

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our party has insisted on putting system building through all aspects of party building in the new era, and promoting the construction of intra-party laws and regulations in an all-round and three-dimensional way——

Do a good job in the construction of party committees and party groups, formulate and revise the work regulations of the Central Committee, local committees, party group work, party work organs, local and grassroots party organization elections, etc.; , the construction of intra-party regulations and systems in all links, and gradually formed an intra-party regulations and systems system with “1+4” as the basic framework; continuously improved the party’s organizational system and solidly promoted the reform of the party’s construction system; paid close attention to system implementation, Promote each system to take root, and truly let the iron rules work hard and let the system take power.

The reform of the party building system is progressing steadily and steadily, and efforts are being made to form a scientific and precise system for selecting and appointing talents, a scientific and rigorous organizational system, and a scientific and effective talent system. Through the enforcement of discipline and law enforcement, strengthen the rigidity of the system, and ensure that the implementation of various laws and regulations is detailed, “long teeth” and “charged”. Persisting in governing the party according to regulations and strengthening the construction of intra-party laws and regulations has become a golden business card that demonstrates the advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics.

The wind is rising and the sails are flying, striving to be the first.

In the new era and new journey, organizational departments at all levels will unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, learn ideas, strengthen party spirit, emphasize practice, make new achievements, forge ahead with determination, and do hard work to promote continuous progress in the party’s organizational work. Actual results provide a strong guarantee for the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

