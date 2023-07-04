Despite Macron’s cancellation: European Youth Festival in front of the Frauenkirche

Despite the cancellation of French President Emmanuel Macron, the city of Dresden is celebrating a Europe Festival on Tuesday as planned. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer are expected to attend. Both want to say a word of welcome at the “Fête de l’Europe”. After his speech, Steinmeier wants to enter into an exchange with the young people on the Neumarkt.

Performances by Lea, Leony, 01099 and Disturbed but awesome planned

“Even if the planned state visit is postponed, we will celebrate next Tuesday in Saxony’s state capital, Europe,” said Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer. The main purpose of the “Fête de l’Europe” in front of the Frauenkirche is to build a bridge to Eastern Europe.

According to the information, a varied program is planned on two stages between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Among others, the singers Lea and Leony, the Dresden rappers 01099, the DJ duo Ge Stört aber geil and several youth choirs will perform. Around 15,000 people are expected to attend the festival, including some from Poland and the Czech Republic. The festival is organized by the Free State and the Cellex Foundation.

Macron cancels trip due to unrest in France

Macron initially canceled his visit to Germany and thus his participation in the festival in downtown Dresden due to the unrest that had been raging in France for days. The reason for this was the death of a 17-year-old in a police operation. According to the Office of the Federal President, Macron pledged to make up for the visit as soon as possible. Prime Minister Kretschmer showed understanding for Macron’s decision. The internal and social peace in France has priority, explained the CDU politician. It would have been the first state visit by a French president to Germany in 23 years.