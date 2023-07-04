Home » Brunson, Haliburton or Banchero are nominated by the USA for the basketball WC
In the team, he will meet with another representative of the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson. Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are also club teammates. The other nominees are the first pick of last year’s NBA draft and the best rookie of the past season Paolo Banchero (Orlando), Anthony Edwards from Minnesota, Tyrese Haliburton from Indiana, Austin Reaves from the Los Angeles Lakers, Brandon Ingram from New Orleans, Walker Kessler from Utah, Bobby Portis from Milwaukee and Jaren Jackson of Memphis.

The American team will be led by Steve Kerr, coach of Golden State, with whom he celebrated four NBA titles. His assistants are Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga University’s Mark Few.

The five-time world champions have five warm-up matches against Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Spain, Greece and Germany in August. At the World Cup in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, the Americans will compete in a group with New Zealand, Greece and Jordan. The tournament will be played from August 25 to September 10.

