Electronic flag – Rabat The Presidency of the Government Majority issued a statement following its regular meeting, chaired by Mr. Aziz Akhannouch, Chairman of the National Rally of Independents Party, Mr. Abdel Latif Wehbe, Secretary General of the Authenticity and Modernity Party, and Mr. Nizar Baraka, Secretary General of the Istiqlal Party, yesterday, Thursday, at the headquarters of the National Rally of Independents Party in Rabat, which was devoted to discussing Various issues related to the political, economic and social circumstances in our country, as well as studying ways to accelerate and continue to strengthen cooperation between the government and all components of the parliamentary majority in preparation for the spring session of Parliament.

The text of the statement, a copy of which was obtained by Al-Ilm, stated:

After a serious, objective and deep discussion, marked by the spirit of shared political responsibility, evoking various internal challenges, and the constraints of the repercussions of international changes on our country, with what this requires of continuing the path of structural reforms in our country, and consolidating the social state, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory. The Presidency of the Governmental Majority affirms the following:

First: We highly value the important gains that our country has achieved with regard to the cause of our territorial integrity under the wise leadership of His Majesty, as the guarantor of the country’s independence and the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. It reaffirms that the initiative of autonomy for our southern provinces, within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, is the basic and only basis for finding a political and peaceful solution to this fabricated conflict, given the great appreciation it enjoys among the international community and the great powers for its seriousness, credibility and realism.

The government majority also renews the expression of its constant mobilization behind His Majesty the King, may God protect him, and the continuation of comprehensive mobilization, strengthening the home front, and continuous vigilance, to defend our territorial integrity, and refute the misleading theses of the enemies of our territorial integrity. It also denounces all hate speech and hatred propagated by some well-known parties to sow division between the two brotherly peoples of Morocco and Algeria.

As the majority expresses its praise for the performance of Moroccan diplomacy, government, parliament, and majority and opposition political parties, which operate with high efficiency and sincere patriotism under the directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God protect him, stresses the importance of continuing to strengthen the role of parliament for its diplomatic functions, as a true support base for the cause of our territorial integrity, in The framework of integration, cooperation and convergence with the rest of the official, party and popular institutions.

It also highly commends the valiant Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Gendarmerie, National Security, Auxiliary Forces, Territorial Authorities and Civil Protection for the roles they play in defending the unity of the country and protecting its territorial borders and national sovereignty.

Second: Strongly condemns the practices of the Israeli forces against defenseless Palestinians, their storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the assault and intimidation of worshipers during this holy month. It expresses its denunciation of all the repeated attempts by the Israeli forces to change the features of Jerusalem, in a flagrant defiance of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in a complete violation of all United Nations resolutions related to the status of Jerusalem, which clearly prevent changing the character, status or demographic composition of the city of Jerusalem.

It also expresses its high praise for the efforts made by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God protect him, Chairman of the Jerusalem Committee, in defending the Holy City and the Jerusalemites, the legal, religious and historical status of Jerusalem and the holy places, and the establishment of a fully sovereign and viable Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, stressing that An Israeli escalation would undermine all chances of establishing peace, security and stability in the region.

Third: The governmental majority commends the announcement of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God glorify him, that Morocco can nominate jointly with Spain and Portugal to organize the 2030 World Cup, which constitutes a precedent in the history of football, as it represents a new generation of partnerships between Morocco and its Mediterranean surroundings, as well as the bridge it represents. To connect Africa and Europe. In this context, the majority affirms its full mobilization for the success of this path, which His Majesty the King attaches special attention to, given the multiple dimensions of this strategic bet in achieving development and the cultural, tourism, sports and diplomatic radiance of our country.

Fourth: All the components of the parliamentary majority express their great appreciation for the estimated efforts made by the government with regard to launching several major reform projects aimed at stabilizing the model of the social state, by completing the legal and institutional framework for the project to generalize health and social coverage in our country, and accelerating the pace of completion of the unified social register and the registry. general population, launching social support programs, moving with collective determination towards strengthening the system of rights and freedoms, the state of right and institutions, supporting social housing, advancing the conditions of women, establishing very advanced national and regional cultural and educational visions, providing job opportunities, and strengthening national sovereignty in vital areas through Striving to achieve health security, water security, food security, and energy security as strategic options with the aim of achieving integrated and sustainable development, in line with the royal directives, fulfilling the commitments contained in the government program, and in line with the goals of the new development model.

Fifth: The majority appreciates the various government initiatives that have been taken, which enabled the achievement of an important interim outcome in the priority sectors, which enabled the government to move forward in consolidating the foundations of the “social state” as a strategic choice, paving development paths nationally and locally, and contributing effectively to building “Morocco of progress and dignity”, as His Majesty the King wants it.

Sixth: The governmental majority evokes the various internal and external constraints and challenges of our country, as a tangible reality, which is represented by the repercussions of two years of a health pandemic that upended the balance of international relations and balances, a difficult and unstable international economic circumstance as a result of emerging international wars and crises, and a tense geopolitical climate, which threw its negative repercussions The economies of most countries, and with climatic fluctuations that led to water stress in our country, praise the government’s policy in facing crises and fluctuations in international markets, and the choice of social and spatial justice that it adopted through its public policy, as the government was able to mobilize 60 billion dirhams as exceptional funds in 2022 in order to support purchasing power Citizens through subsidizing basic materials, electricity, and transportation, in addition to supporting small and medium enterprises, which enabled inflation to be limited to 6.6 percent in 2022 at a time when this percentage reached record levels in many countries, in addition to social gains. important achievement in the context of social dialogue.

Seventh: The government majority is well aware of the repercussions of the high prices of some basic commodities on the purchasing power of many citizens, and salutes the government’s serious handling of it, through various, responsible and professional decisions, and stresses continuing to confront this difficult economic and environmental circumstance, with the government assuming its responsibility. In the face of this fluctuating international and domestic situation, by means of national decisions consistent with the fulfillment of political and moral responsibility towards our citizens, and it will continue to confront various aspects of monopoly, cheating in quality and prices, and launching a new climate for competition. It also looks forward to establishing good governance for the production, export and marketing chains to ensure priority for the internal market requirements, as well as responding to external demand.

Eighth: It commends the fiscal reforms undertaken by the government with the aim of achieving tax justice, strengthening the spirit of national entrepreneurship and corporate social responsibility, as the tax rate has been raised to 40% for credit institutions and insurance companies, and to 35% for large companies, while a gradual reduction is being made to unify the rate The tax on small and medium enterprises to reach 20%. In addition to reducing the tax burden for important categories of employees and retirees.

Ninth: It commends the completion of the legal system related to investment, which provides a stimulating framework capable of creating wealth and job opportunities in all regions of the Kingdom, which will contribute to achieving spatial justice and territorial equity, in addition to the contractual programs between the state and the agencies that will launch a promising regional development dynamic, as it commends In this regard, the important progress made in the implementation of programs and projects of the new development model for our southern regions, which was launched by His Majesty the King in 2015, due to the great developmental dynamism that these regions have become acquainted with thanks to the large workshops and infrastructure, social projects, and health, educational and cultural infrastructures, which makes it a pole A promising development linking Morocco to its African depth, and providing the population with all the conditions for a decent life.

Tenth: It commends the serious and diligent work carried out by the parliamentary majority teams in the House of Representatives and the House of Councilors, at the level of legislation with a good legislative outcome, as well as at the level of the oversight function, and it is an occasion in which it salutes the government’s cooperation and compliance with all parliamentary oversight mechanisms in full interaction with various social, economic and cultural issues. And the environment that was raised, emphasizing the positive and constructive role of all components of the parliamentary opposition, and continuing to strengthen cooperation between the legislative and executive institutions in a way that consolidates the democratic path in our country, and achieves progress and development in accordance with the constitutional constants of the Kingdom under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God protect him and grant him victory.