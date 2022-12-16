[The Epoch Times, December 15, 2022](Epoch Times Special Feature Department reporters Xu Yiyang and Zhang Zhongyuan interviewed and reported) The CCP’s official media recently issued an article claiming to crack down on “secret ‘white glove’ corruption”; In the past, research and deployment of the so-called “anti-corruption” work has become the focus. Political analysts said that the hidden “white gloves” mainly refer to those who make money for Jiang Zeng’s faction; as soon as the former CCP leader Jiang Zemin died, Xi Jinping released the signal to clean up Jiang Zeng’s elite interest groups.

China News Weekly, a subsidiary of the CCP’s mouthpiece media China News Service, published an article on December 12, claiming to crack down on “secret ‘white glove’ corruption.” At the beginning of the article, the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the State Supervision Commission published an article on November 16 stating that “white glove” corruption cases are qualitatively more complicated, and that new forms of “white glove” corruption must be effectively combated.

The article stated that there is no standard definition of “white gloves”, but it generally refers to people who bleach “black money” for others. The composition of the “white gloves” is diverse, involving fields such as construction contracting, government procurement, and finance. The article also admits that the criminal methods of “white gloves” are becoming more and more secretive, professional and high-end.

The article quoted Mao Zhaohui, executive director of the China Society of Supervision, as saying that the relationship between corrupt officials and “white gloves” is also the relationship between the client and the trustee, and the powerful group can be understood as the client hidden behind layers of firewalls.

Three days before this article was published, on December 9, the CCP’s mouthpiece, the People’s Daily Online, published a commentary, saying that it is necessary to “fight the fight against corruption well” and “not stop for a moment.”

On December 7, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting chaired by Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China. The study and deployment of “anti-corruption” work in 2023 became the focus of the meeting.

Analysis: “White Gloves” are inextricably linked to Jiang Zeng’s faction

Wang He, an expert on China issues in the United States and an observer of current affairs, believes that these so-called “white gloves” are inextricably linked to Jiang Zemin’s faction.

Wang He said in an interview with The Epoch Times reporter on December 14 that after the stock market crash in China in 2015, Xi Jinping attached great importance to the “white glove” issue; in 2016, he began to clean up some Chinese financial tycoons, such as Xiao Jianhua, Wu Xiaohui et al.

“In fact, these people are inextricably linked to Jiang’s faction, and they were the ‘white gloves’ of some Jiang faction figures at that time.” Wang He said, “No matter what background is on the table, the second generation of red, the second generation of officials Be it the Tuanpai or the Tuanpai, they all have similar problems, they all have ‘white gloves’.”

Wang He said that in China, especially some big businessmen can develop, there must be collusion between government and businessmen. He believes that a political power cannot last long without the backing of economic power; on the contrary, economic power cannot develop and expand without the support of political power. When political forces and economic forces collude, people’s ambitions will expand and they will challenge the rulers. This is the focus of Xi Jinping’s attention. “His attack on ‘white gloves’ also shows that he is very vigilant.”

Li Yuanhua, former associate professor of China‘s Capital Normal University, also said in an interview with the Epoch Times reporter on the same day that Xi Jinping has been “anti-corruption”, especially using the fight against economic corruption as a means of centralizing power.

“The hidden ‘white gloves’ he attacked were actually people from Jiang Zeng’s faction who made money for them.” Li Yuanhua said, “After Jiang Zemin’s death, Xi Jinping sent out such a signal, which actually made all factions, including Jiang Those who had factions surrendered to him. For those who he thought were unreliable or uneasy, he wanted to take them down in the name of fighting corruption.”

Li Yuanhua said that Xi Jinping does not want to cause political instability due to the internal struggle of the CCP. “He actually wants these people to hang there,” he said, “but Jiang Zeng’s followers, he may clean them up one by one. Regardless of whether these people will eventually switch to him, he is not at ease.”

Li Yanming, a political commentator based in the United States, also told the Epoch Times reporter on December 14 that the current epidemic situation in China is raging and the economic crisis is severe, and it is closely intertwined with the political crisis of the CCP regime and high-level internal struggles.

Li Yanming said that just after Jiang Zemin died, Xi Jinping convened a meeting of the Politburo, and the official media intensively campaigned for the purge of Jiang Zeng’s elite and interest groups, indicating that a new round of purges is imminent. He said: “Jiang Zemin’s death became a milestone event in the collapse of Jiang Zeng’s group. Not only did Jiang’s family face purges, but Zeng Qinghong also replaced Jiang Zemin as the number one target of the Xi camp.”

The “White Gloves” of the CCP’s Powerful Noble End

After Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, he clashed fiercely with the “Jiang Zemin Interest Group” or “Jiang faction” led by Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong. Xi Jinping not only sent many Jiang faction senior officials to prison, but also cleaned the “white gloves” of some dignitaries. “.

Xiao Jianhua is known as “China‘s biggest white glove”. On August 19, 2022, Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison by the CCP court and fined 6.5 million yuan (about 1 million U.S. dollars); the financial group “Tomorrow Holdings” he controlled was fined 55.03 billion yuan (about 8.5 billion U.S. dollars) .

Xiao Jianhua, who holds a Canadian passport, was kidnapped by CCP agents from Hong Kong and returned to mainland China in 2017. After five years in secret detention, Xiao Jianhua was tried behind closed doors in Shanghai on July 4, 2022.

Before the accident, Xiao Jianhua was China‘s top financial tycoon and the actual controller of the “Tomorrow Department” group with many listed companies and many branch companies. He was rich and well-connected politically. Behind him are many old powerful forces of the CCP, the most important of which are Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong. Xiao Jianhua is the “white glove” of Jiang Zeng’s family. He was deeply involved in the 2015 stock market crash created by Jiang’s faction, which directly threatened Xi Jinping’s ruling status.

Wu Xiaohui, the founder of China Anbang Insurance Group, was arrested by the CCP in June 2017. On May 10, 2018, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison, confiscated property of 10.5 billion yuan (about 1.3 billion U.S. dollars), and recovered 75.2 billion yuan of income yuan (about 11.6 billion U.S. dollars).

In November 2016, when Trump became the president-elect of the United States, Wu Xiaohui contacted Trump’s son-in-law Kushner family through the Anbang Group, nominally to purchase the building at 666 Fifth Avenue in New York. At that time, the mainstream media in the United States worried that this investment was an attempt by the CCP to interfere in American politics. Afterwards, it was reported that this investment project was not approved by Xi Jinping, which touched the political red line of the CCP and violated Xi Jinping’s taboo.

A source close to Zhongnanhai once revealed to The Epoch Times that Anbang and Zeng Qinghong’s family are closely related. Some analysts said that Wu Xiaohui’s arrest before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was a serious setback to Jiang faction’s influence in Hong Kong and overseas.

Xu Ming founded China Dalian Shide Group in 1992 and served as chairman and president of the group. In the 2005 “Forbes China Rich List”, Xu Ming ranked eighth. He is the white glove of Bo Xilai, the second generation of the Communist Party of China, former member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee. Bo Xilai made his fortune in Dalian, and Xu Ming’s career also started in Dalian. Bo Xilai joined Jiang’s faction in politics, and his official career flourished for a time, and later he became the backbone of Jiang’s faction.

Before Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, some members of the Jiang faction, including Bo Xilai, attempted a coup. Bo Xilai was arrested in mid-March of that year, and Xu Ming was also arrested at the same time. In September 2013, Bo Xilai was sentenced to life imprisonment, and Xu Ming was sentenced to 4 years in prison for serving as a tainted witness in this case.

And just when the prison life was about to end, in December 2015, Xu Ming died suddenly in prison, and his body was cremated quickly. The outside world suspects that Xu Ming’s death was caused by a strange cause. He was believed to be silenced when he was about to be released from prison because of his deep involvement in the power struggle within the CCP to prevent him from leaking more scandals about the CCP’s internal struggles.

Responsible editor: Lian Shuhua#