Digital accessibility: AgID training courses start

The first training events of the Agency for Digital Italy on the accessibility of digital public services begin today.

AgID, in fact, is the implementing body of the PNRR 1.4.2 measure “Citizen inclusion – Improving the accessibility of digital public services”, which provides for the creation of a free training program on digital accessibility, accessible remotely via virtual classrooms by all public and private employees.

The objective is to promote a widespread culture of digital accessibility and develop the skills necessary to create digital services that can be used by all.

How to participate

Lessons will take place in virtual classrooms. To register, simply register for the desired lesson by indicating your name, surname, institutional email address and administration. Each session has a maximum capacity of 15 participants, to ensure an effective training experience and classroom interaction. Upon reaching this limit, it will be necessary to choose another available session or wait for AgID training to be planned for the next few months.

Each lesson has a total duration of 4 hours, of which 2 hours are dedicated to the exposition of theoretical concepts and application tools, then accompanied by the sharing of an exercise that participants can carry out in the virtual classroom, in the remaining further 2 hours of practical lesson or independently offline. In this case, participants will be able to send the exercise carried out to the teacher and request a possible comparison in dedicated slots communicated by the teacher during the lesson.

All those who have participated in the 2 hours of theoretical training and carried out the exercise will receive a certificate of participation to the e-mail address used at the time of registration.

The calendar

The course program is structured into three training levels – basic, intermediate and advanced – in order to satisfy the training needs of those approaching the topic of accessibility for the first time and those who wish to delve deeper into the regulatory, managerial and technical aspects . Below are the first 4 courses with their days and times.

Course 1.b. – User Experience Design for digital accessibility

During the course, Italian and European standards and international recommendations for the development of accessible (WCAG 2.1 compliant) and usable (through heuristic analyzes and the thinking aloud protocol) digital products will be examined.

Course 2.b. – Accessibility solutions: tools and best practices

The course focuses on the application of the AGID Guidelines for digital accessibility, covering the organization of technical, subjective and usability checks, the management of feedback mechanisms, and the measurement of compliance and monitoring.

Course 3.b. – Accessible content – basic level

The course focuses on the effective integration of technical and subjective checks to improve digital accessibility, including the drafting of accessible documents with a simplified vocabulary and the integration of feedback mechanisms in the accessibility declaration.

Course 4.b. – Tools for accessible communication

The course focuses on the recognition and classification of accessibility requirements for the development of websites, apps, non-web documents, and texts for communication, including feedback mechanisms. Furthermore, it explains how to organize and write accessible texts for communication and non-web documents.

