Discovering the Rossetti family with the FAI Giovani Vasto Group

Thursday 1 Juneat 17.30, the FAI Youth Group of Vasto will present the event “Discovering the Rossetti family”, telling anecdotes and stories of these illustrious characters.
The walk will start from Rossetti square and will end in European Center for Rossetti Studies with an intervention by the Professor Gianni Olivadirector of the Centro Studi and passionate scholar of the Rossettis.
The event is free to contribute and for young people between the ages of 18 and 35, there will be the possibility of enrolling in the FAI at the “FAI Giovani” welcome fee of €15!
Reservation required on 349-6811863.
