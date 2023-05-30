Why it pays for investors to look at free cash flow

Winning numbers can be embellished. This is hardly possible with cash inflow – this helps with stock selection.

When listed companies present their business figures, one number quickly comes to the fore: profits. This key figure says less about the financial strength of a company than one might initially think. For example, it cannot be read from it whether investments have been made or loans taken out. In recent years in particular, the increasing practice of emphasizing earnings figures that have been adjusted for various factors has increased the relevance of another metric: cash flow.