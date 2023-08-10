The former Minister of Justice and independent candidate for Mayor of Cali, Wilson Ruiz, is convinced that other campaigns are pulling strings of power to try to make him invisible.

In the last week Ruiz participated together with other candidates in two important activities and in both cases some of the organizers privately confessed to him that, from another campaign, they intrigued so that he would not be invited… Why?

The hypotheses point to the fact that, although other candidates score better in the vote intention polls for Mayor of Cali, it is clear that, among all of them, Wilson Ruiz is the most prepared and the one with the most experience in public affairs, which It can generate insecurity and/or prevention in an opponent who fears being contrasted live and direct with the former minister.

But the thing against Wilson Ruiz would not end there, in addition to intriguing so that they do not invite him to events, from another campaign they would be trying to block financial support for his campaign.

Despite the above, the candidate declared himself enthusiastic, saying that in the events in which he has participated he has been able to demonstrate his knowledge and the seriousness of his proposals. Ruiz assured that he feels support in the streets, he was satisfied because in the last polls he has scored better than in the previous ones and he is confident that in the next measurements he will do better.

From which campaign and why do you want to block Wilson Ruiz?

* * *

María Fernanda Cabal, with Rafael Rodríguez

After the electoral success that she had in Valle del Cauca in the legislative elections –in which she obtained 40,000 votes in this department-, it seems that Senator María Fernanda Cabal will make herself felt in these territorial elections like never before.

The senator and imminent presidential candidate for the Democratic Center is playing with the candidacy of deputy Rafael Rodríguez, who is seeking re-election in the Valle del Cauca Assembly.

In a meeting with candidates for the council of the 42 municipalities of the Valley and candidates for mayor of Cali for the Democratic Center, the deputy received the support of the senator.

Obviously, the representative Christian Garcés participated in the meeting, who leads the movement in which Rafael Rodríguez is a member.

“With great pride we have managed to form diverse lists, with representation of all educational, cultural, social and economic levels in our municipalities; Today in the Valley we are a community party with leaders and a programmatic agenda focused on the recovery of security, the fight against poverty through the generation of jobs and income, and support for training and entrepreneurship for young people,” said Garcés. at the meeting with the candidates of his party.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

