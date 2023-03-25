Home News Doctors see reporting system for Covid vaccine damage as “too complicated and time-consuming”
Doctors see reporting system for Covid vaccine damage as "too complicated and time-consuming"

Doctors see reporting system for Covid vaccine damage as “too complicated and time-consuming”

According to the doctors, the previous reporting system for Covid vaccination damage is “too complicated and time-consuming”, according to a spokesman for the Virchowbund. In addition, the advice on the sometimes “very complex clinical picture” (this is perceived in individual patients) should be better remunerated, it is said.

Partly very complex clinical picture

“In view of the debate about the number of vaccination damages after Covid-19 vaccinations, doctors are calling for a simplified reporting system for recording suspected cases. “The reporting process urgently needs to be better digitized so that doctors can report possible side effects after vaccinations more easily to the responsible authorities,” said a spokesman for the Virchowbund when asked by “Welt am Sonntag”.

The previous procedure via the input masks at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut was “too complicated and time-consuming” in everyday practice. Medical guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of post-vac syndrome would also be desirable. In addition, the association is calling for better remuneration for medical advice on all aspects of the sometimes very complex clinical picture that appears in isolated patients after Covid vaccinations. “The amount of documentation that practices have to deal with has so far been disproportionate to the relatively small amounts reimbursed by health insurance companies.”

In principle, doctors in Germany are legally obliged to report side effects that may be related to vaccination to the responsible authorities. The extent of the underreporting due to non-reporting remains unclear. “We have no knowledge of the extent of unreported side effects,” said the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. The German General Practitioners Association also confirms that there are cases in which vaccination damage is not reported as intended. “As a professional association, we do not have any concrete figures on this.”

See also  Documents found in Biden's possession could be a danger

The Medicines Commission of the German Medical Association (AKdÄ), to which general practitioners and specialists are also supposed to report vaccination complications in parallel with the authorities, says it does not have any current figures on how often reports are omitted. Basically, the hurdle for a case report is not very high. “More relevant is that many doctors are not familiar enough with the importance of the spontaneous reporting system and the reporting channels,” said Wolf-Dieter Ludwig, Chairman of the AKdÄ.

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Vaccination, via dts news agency

