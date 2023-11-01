Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Civil Fraud Trial Against Him and Family

American businessman and former president Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., took the witness stand on Wednesday in a civil fraud trial against the Trump family and their business. Deputy District Attorney Collen Faherty is expected to question Trump Jr. about his role in the financial documents at the center of the $250 million lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general.

The lawsuit alleges that Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric participated in a scheme to inflate their father’s net worth. By doing so, they allegedly sought to gain financial benefits, such as better loan terms and insurance policies. The lawsuit also includes the former president, his company, and several executives, including three of his adult children.

According to the lawsuit, all three sons had intimate involvement in the operation of the Trump Organization’s businesses. However, in a deposition taken last year, Trump Jr. distanced himself from the fraudulent financial statements that Judge Arthur Engoron had already deemed fraudulent before the trial began. Trump Jr. claimed that he had no significant involvement in the preparation of the Statement of Financial Position and did not recall working on it with anyone.

During his tenure at the Trump Organization, Trump Jr.’s responsibilities included commercial leasing, including the company’s property at 40 Wall Street, which is now at the center of the lawsuit. Trump Jr. became the trustee of his father’s revocable trust when President Trump took office and certified financial statements in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He testified that he relied on the Trump Organization’s accounting and legal departments when signing the paperwork, stating that they would have a better understanding of the specific details.

Eric Trump, who has also been mentioned in court regarding property valuations, is expected to testify later this week. Ivanka Trump, originally named in the lawsuit, had the claims against her dismissed by an appeals court due to their age. Nonetheless, prosecutors are still seeking to question her about her involvement in various properties and other matters, and she is expected to make an appearance in court next week.

The civil fraud trial against the Trump family and their business continues as prosecutors aim to uncover the truth behind the alleged scheme to inflate Donald Trump’s net worth.

Share this: Facebook

X

