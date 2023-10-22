Donatien Matoko Luemba and the DML foundation mourn Tata Nlongi

The news of his death had the effect of a bomb in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and much more in Kongo Central, his native province. Ne Muanda Nsemi, the leader of Bundu dia Kongo, who later became Bundu dia Mayala, bowed out on Wednesday October 18, 2023 in his residence in Kinshasa. Real name Zacharie Badiangila, Ne Mwanda Nsemi was the political-spiritual leader of Bundu dia Mayala (formerly known as Bundu dia Kongo), a mystical-religious movement.

His death is a great loss, believes Donatien Matoko Luemba, Notable of central Kongo as well as his lukula base through the DML foundation. This is why, since the announcement of his death, Donatien Matoko Luemba, this Notable of Kongo Central as well as his base in Lukula through the DML foundation, have continued to cry “Tata Nlongi” Ne Muanda Nsemi.

« A worthy son, a Sage, Patriarch, Pan-Africanist of great stature, Heir of Papa Simon kimbangu, a Guide, a star has gone into the beyond… We keep from you “Nkaka, Mfumu Mavuemba N’kosi” the image of a fierce, constant defender of Ne Kongo identity and unity; we mourn your physical death and we celebrate through future generations, your struggle and determination as “Sacred Heritages”; your life has been such a gigantic school of wisdom and learning. On behalf of the DML Foundation and my own, we present our very sincere condolences to the biological family of Mfumu Né Muanda Nsemi, to the followers of Bundu Dia Mayala, to the entire Congolese people and to the Ne Kongo in particular. May the values ​​advocated and the struggles carried out serve as resources for us to perpetuate its ideals. May the soul of the illustrious deceased rest in peace; may the land of his ancestors be pleasant to him » he said with great sadness.

Ne Muanda Nsemi had been hospitalized for 4 months at the Nganda Hospital Center, in the commune of Kintambo, in Kinshasa.

The one his followers called “N’Longi ya Kongo”, a repository of Kongo knowledge or Master of Kongo knowledge, was very committed to the defense of Ne Kongo identity and the Bantu people. He was an elected national deputy for the Funa district, in Kinshasa, during the legislature from 2006 to 2011.

Matininfos.net

