Dresden: The 5 best concerts in August 2023

Myrkvi make Icelandic road trip indie pop

Iceland is known for producing a lot of great bands considering its rather small population. Myrkvi is one of them, she renounces the dark melancholy that is otherwise typical for Iceland and instead surprises with airy sounds that are pleasantly reminiscent of summer road trips. The warm voice of singer Magnús Thorlacius quickly sounds familiar, and the guitars oscillate between Nordic Americana, folk and flawless indie pop.

To present their new album, which they describe as an introspective reflection on their ’90s roots, wasted years and shared madness, Myrkvi are touring the European continent for the first time this summer, happily stopping by Dresden.

More information Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 8 p.m

Sommer Palace

Ostra Dome

At the fair 9 a.m

01067 Dresden

Nina June sings about past romances

The Dutch singer and songwriter Nina June already has 25 million worldwide streams. She also collaborated with producer Duncan Mills (Florence + The Machine, Jake Bugg, Jamie Cullum) and arranger Sally Herbert (Björk, Mumford & Sons) on her current album “Meet Me on The Edge of Our Ruin”. Then, to the sounds of strings, piano and guitar, she tells of traces of past romances, changing relationships, past friendships and her concerns about the relationship between man and nature – and asks in English: “Where do I go from here?” One answer is definitely Dresden first, everything else remains to be seen.

More information Saturday, August 19, 2023, 8 p.m

Sommer Palace

Ostra Dome

At the fair 9 a.m

01067 Dresden

Peter Piek and his many personalities

Peter Piek doesn’t just make music. Personalities of a painter, musician, composer, performance artist and writer unite in him – and they complement and accentuate one another like colors in one of his paintings or tones and rhythms in his music.

Whether Peter Piek is working in seclusion in his Leipzig studio or during a journey on the Trans-Siberian Railway between Moscow and Beijing, whether he is composing on the guitar or improvising on analogue synthesizers: Peter Piek’s music is essentially characterized by a concisely catchy songwriting, a metaphorically strong, colourful language and his distinctive high voice held together. Now the artist, who was born in Karl-Marx-Stadt, is on the “Greatest Hits 2008 – 2023” tour, after all he can now boast seven albums.

More information Thursday, August 31, 2023, 8 p.m

GEH8 art space and studios eV

Gehestrasse 8

01127 Dresden

Erlend Øye mixes Norwegian melancholy with Sicilian summer music

Erlend Øye was the hero of many indie folk pop fans in the 2000s – whether with his duo Kings Of Convenience, his project The Whitest Boy Alive or solo. A laid-back, everyday vibe runs through the music of the lanky Norwegian, opening eyes and ears to places, situations and encounters. And in his songs, his stories, his guitar and his voice are the focus.

That hasn’t changed since he moved to Syracuse, Sicily, where Erlend Øye launched his new project La Comitiva with three Sicilian musicians. Together they mix traditional local sounds with South American influences, but keep the acoustic sound of Kings Of Convenience. Best music for a wonderful summer evening.

More information Thursday, August 31, 2023, 8 p.m

sloppy

Brockhausstrasse 1

01099 Dresden

