Driven by AI to 2024, Oppenheimer Claims From Investing.com

Driven by AI to 2024, Oppenheimer Claims From Investing.com

Analysts at Oppenheimer and JMP Securities raised their price targets on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: ) in Monday’s notes, both holding the stock at Outperform.

Oppenheimer analysts raised the company’s price target to $350 from $285, telling investors that AI will drive outperformance through 2024.

“We believe Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:) is well positioned to achieve higher pricing and higher engagement through AI investments,” the analysts wrote. “We believe these investments were the primary reason Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:) outperformed the digital ad market in 1Q23 and should sustain the outperformance through 2024.”

Meanwhile, JMP Securities raised its price target on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: ) to $300 from $270. Analysts said Reels is leading Instagram’s share gains.

“Although we believe Instagram accounts for approximately 1/3 of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:) ad revenue and Reels still monetizes well below the feed, Instagram’s time spent growth in the US in April and May, respectively, was +17% YoY and +19% YoY, should be incremental for monetization as we expect +9.5% YoY ad growth ex-FX for Q2 of Year 23″ analysts said.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:) shares were all but stopped on Monday, currently trading around the $272.66 handle.

