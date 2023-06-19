Driver kidnapped in Norte de Santander was released in Río de Oro

The driver Jesús Guerrero, kidnapped in the municipality of Ocaña, Norte de Santander, was released in the municipality of Río de Oro, south of Cesar.

According to the first versions, the driver arrived by his own means at the Rio de Oro Police Station to ask for help.

His kidnapping had occurred on June 15 on the road that leads from Ocaña to the village of Venadillo.

Apparently Guerrero had left a farm for his work in the poultry sector and was intercepted by armed criminals who took him away, according to media reports in Norte de Santander.

However, two days later he regained his freedom and was helped by the authorities of the department of Cesar.

The scourge of kidnapping hits both departments due to the interference of armed groups. Currently in Cesar, three people remain deprived of their liberty, these are: Maira Quintero, Jesús Quintero and Amanda Arroyo Arrieta.

