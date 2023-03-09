According to the ideas of the Greens and the EU Commission, anyone over the age of 70 should only have limited driving license papers – each for five years. Then there should be “proof of fitness to drive” – ​​such as a “health check”.

Greens take care of security control

“The Greens parliamentary group in the Bundestag welcomes a proposal by the EU Commission to reform the driving license directive. According to the draft law in Brussels, the driving license of EU citizens over the age of 70 should only be valid for five years.

An extension could then be linked to proof of fitness to drive, for example through a health check, according to the Commission proposal. “It’s good that the EU Commission is taking the next step in the direction of road safety and roadworthiness,” said Swantje Michaelsen, the Greens’ transport politician, in the “Welt” (Wednesday edition). Too many people would die in traffic. “The safety of vulnerable road users must have the highest priority. It therefore makes sense to also talk about regular health tests and driver training.”

What an examination of fitness to drive could look like must now be discussed at EU level. The SPD parliamentary group also sees the EU proposals positively. In addition to driving practice, safe participation in traffic requires health requirements. “It is undisputed that the probability of health problems affecting driving ability increases with age,” said SPD transport politician Mathias Stein. It therefore makes sense to also take older driver’s license holders into account. However, voluntary participation should take precedence over coercion. We will discuss the implementation of the EU proposals at national level.” There is resistance from the opposition. The CDU/CSU parliamentary group advocates maintaining the current standards. So far there are no mandatory driving tests. “We are in favor of continuing to rely on the personal responsibility of drivers and building on the fact that they can best assess their driving ability themselves and, if in doubt, have it checked,” said deputy parliamentary group leader Ulrich Lange (CSU).

Left MP Thomas Lutze rejects the commission’s proposal. “This is nothing but age discrimination. Instead, all road users with a driver’s license from the age of 50 should be regularly examined and advised by their family doctor to ensure they are fit to drive,” said Lutze.

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: driving school, via dts news agency