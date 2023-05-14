Home » Drugs: 31-year-old arrested – Calabria
Girifalco, a woman accused of drug dealing was under house arrest



(ANSA) – GIRIFALCO, MAY 13 – He was under house arrest but had 15 grams of marijuana and 6 grams of cocaine at home. A 31-year-old woman was arrested in Girifalco by the carabinieri of the local company on charges of illegal detention and drug dealing and taken to prison in Reggio Calabria.

The military, already suspicious of the constant comings and goings at all hours of the day and night in an area of ​​the center of Girifalco, checked the woman’s home to ensure compliance with the restrictions imposed on her.

In the house they found the amazing substance, two sling bars, various material for cutting and packaging the drug and 560 euros in banknotes of various denominations, possible proceeds from drug dealing. The narcotic substance and the materials found were seized. (HANDLE).

