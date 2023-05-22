Dua Lipa appeared at the Cannes Film Festival with a new lover

The Cannes International Film Festival traditionally attracts many celebrities. Not only movie stars want to appear on the red carpet. British star Dua Lipa was no exception.

The 27-year-old singer walked along the Croisette embankment arm in arm with her new boyfriend, French cinematographer Romain Havras. The 41-year-old son of the famous director Costa-Gavras is known as the author of video clips for the songs of many stars of modern music.

It became known about the romance of Lypa and Havras in March. But in Cannes, the couple appeared openly in public for the first time.

Dua chose a sexy black Celine dress for such an important outing. Romain was wearing a classic black tuxedo.

Gavras previously met with another British pop star — his friend was Rita Ora, who performed on the Eurovision 2023 stage together with a young refugee from Rivne.

Lypa had several novels. In December 2021, she divorced Anwar Hadid, the brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid.

