During the May 1st period, the expressway will be free for 5 days. It is expected that there will be heavy traffic at noon on April 28.

During the May 1st period, the expressway will be free for 5 days

This year’s “May Day”, from April 29th to May 3rd, a total of 5 days.

During the May Day period, the national expressway enjoys a high-speed toll-free policy for small passenger cars with 7 seats and below. The free time is from 00:00 on April 29 to 24:00 on May 3. In addition, Hangzhou Highway Traffic Police reminded that it is expected to usher in heavy traffic at noon on April 28.

This year is the first year that the epidemic control has been fully liberalized. During the “May 1st” holiday, it is expected that inter-provincial and inter-city travel will be obvious. It is estimated that the average daily traffic in the jurisdiction will exceed 1.2 million vehicles, an increase of 40% compared with usual times.

The traffic police of Hangzhou Public Security Expressway pre-judged that from 12:00 on April 28 to April 29, seven major city exits, including Hangzhou West, Xinxiaoshan, Xiaoshan City, Zijingang, Hangzhou South, Nanzhuangdou, and Hangzhou Toll Station, will appear Large traffic vehicles queuing up and slowing out of the city.

It is recommended to travel in advance or later, at the wrong time and peak, and choose public transportation as much as possible.