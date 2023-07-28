Home » Ecuador: Referendum to protect Yasuní National Park
Ecuador: Referendum to protect Yasuní National Park

by admin
Ecuador: Referendum to protect Yasuní National Park

Poster of the #SíAlYasuní campaign, source: Facebook page of Conaie Ecuador

On August 20, parallel to the snap elections, a referendum will be held in Ecuador on oil production in The Yasuní National Park (Spanish: Parque Nacional Yasuní) is located in western Ecuador. It borders on indigenous Huaorani, Shuar and Kichwa territories. Together these areas form the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Yasuní (since 1989). There is a huge biodiversity in the humid rainforests, which feeds the indigenous groups of the region. The Ecuadorian state has economic interests in the timber resources of these forests and the large oil reserves in the region. Since the 1990s there have been ongoing conflicts between indigenous groups, international oil companies, state authorities, the military, illegal loggers, human rights organizations and environmentalists.

On August 20, parallel to the snap elections, a referendum will be held in Ecuador on oil production in Yasuní National Park. Oil companies and the government are waging a massive fear campaign to stop people from voting to protect the Yasuní rainforest. Civil society organizations are countering this with the #SíAlYasuní campaign on social media.

