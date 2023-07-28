Ecuador: Referendum to protect Yasuní National Park

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

Poster of the #SíAlYasuní campaign, source: Facebook page of Conaie Ecuador

On August 20, parallel to the snap elections, a referendum will be held in Ecuador on oil production in The Yasuní National Park (Spanish: Parque Nacional Yasuní) is located in western Ecuador. It borders on indigenous Huaorani, Shuar and Kichwa territories. Together these areas form the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Yasuní (since 1989). There is a huge biodiversity in the humid rainforests, which feeds the indigenous groups of the region. The Ecuadorian state has economic interests in the timber resources of these forests and the large oil reserves in the region. Since the 1990s there have been ongoing conflicts between indigenous groups, international oil companies, state authorities, the military, illegal loggers, human rights organizations and environmentalists.

” href=” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>YasuníNationalParkOilcompaniesandthegovernmentarewagingamassivefearcampaigntostoppeoplefromvotingtoprotecttheYasunírainforestCivilsocietyorganizationsarecounteringthiswiththe#SíAlYasunícampaignonsocialmedia[{“attribute=””>Yasuní-NationalparkstattÖlkonzerneundRegierungführeneinemassiveAngstkampagneumdieMenschendavonabzuhaltenfürdenSchutzdesYasuní-RegenwaldeszustimmenDemsetzenzivilgesellschaftlicheOrganisationenindensozialenMediendieKampagne#SíAlYasuníentgegen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

