Original title: Strive to hold the Changchun Agricultural Expo at a high level and with characteristics to help Jilin strive to be the vanguard of modern agricultural construction

On August 19th, the 21st China Changchun International Agriculture and Food Expo (Fair) was officially opened on August 18th. This afternoon, Jing Junhai, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, made a special trip to Changchun Agricultural Expo Park for investigation. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” and the spirit of the important instructions of his important speech on inspection of Jilin, and strive to make the Changchun Agricultural Expo high-level and distinctive, and help Jilin strive to become the vanguard of modern agricultural construction.

This year’s Changchun Agricultural Expo has launched a total of 32 display activities in three major sections: brand exhibitions and facilities, industrial demonstrations and popular science education, economic and trade forums and events, attracting many businessmen and citizens to come to negotiate, visit and shop. In the Jilin Provincial Brand Agriculture Pavilion and the exhibition halls of domestic famous and high-quality products, digital agriculture, and supply and marketing of characteristic agricultural products, Jing Junhai learned about the application of new agricultural technologies, the promotion of new models, and the research and development of new products, and communicated cordially with exhibitors and visitors. Further deepen cooperation in agricultural technology, promote mature technology models in a timely manner, accelerate the local transformation of scientific research results, and add scientific and technological “wings” to the development of modern agriculture in Jilin Province. It is necessary to focus on strengthening the marketing of high-quality agricultural products, and earnestly polish the agricultural brand that is called “auspicious name”. When Jing Junhai inspected the agricultural machinery exhibition area, he asked the relevant departments to do a good job in the innovation and promotion of agricultural machinery, and accelerate the promotion of agricultural mechanization, informatization and intelligence. Jing Junhai came to the economic crops and animal husbandry exhibition areas respectively, emphasizing the need to do a good job in variety selection, improve farming techniques, steadily increase grain output, and resolutely shoulder the important task of maintaining national food security. It is necessary to further improve the entire industrial chain of beef cattle breeding and processing, and build a national high-quality beef cattle production base and high-quality beef supply base.

During the investigation, Jing Junhai emphasized that the Changchun Agricultural Expo is an important platform for agricultural development, enterprise cooperation and opening to the outside world in Jilin Province, and a grand festival for farmers in the province. Continuing to hold the Changchun Agricultural Expo every year is of great significance for us to accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and ensure national food security. It is necessary to highlight its advantages and characteristics, and fully demonstrate Jilin’s new achievements and progress in promoting modern agricultural construction and protecting black land, the “giant panda in cultivated land”. It is necessary to highlight scientific and technological innovation, focus on important areas such as intelligent high-end agricultural machinery and the revitalization of the seed industry, actively introduce new technologies, new models, new equipment, and new varieties, jointly carry out key core technology research, pilot demonstration, promotion and application, and strive to transform the latest agricultural scientific and technological achievements. for real productivity. It is necessary to highlight industrial cooperation, and actively build online and offline negotiation platforms around Jilin Province’s “100 billion catties of grain” and “10 million beef cattle” projects and the construction of “ten industrial clusters”, vigorously carry out investment and talent attraction, and help build The deep processing of agricultural products and the fine processing of food are trillion-level industries, and the country’s “granary meat warehouse” and the people’s “central kitchen” have been built. It is necessary to highlight the safety of holding exhibitions, accurately implement normalized prevention and control measures, and strictly prevent the occurrence of clustered epidemics.

Zhang Zhijun, Li Wei and Han Fuchun participated in the survey. (Reporter Huang Lu)

(Editors in charge: Jiang Di, Xie Long)

