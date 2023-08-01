Eight Algerians die of suffocation in a well

Electronic flag – Rabat

Eight people died of suffocation in a well in the city of Setif, in northeastern Algeria, according to local civil protection.

The same source stated that a 57-year-old father and seven members of his family, aged between 23 and 40, who were digging and cleaning a 15-meter-deep well, died of suffocation from burning gases.

The bodies of the victims were recovered from the well by the Algerian Civil Protection, and an investigation into the accident was opened.

Fatal accidents due to wells are very common in Algeria.

