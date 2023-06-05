Home » El Salvador will save $250 million with reduction of municipalities and deputies
After President Nayib Bukele announced in his Address to the Nation the proposal to reduce the number of municipalities and representatives in El Salvador, the Ministry of Finance highlighted that this would result in savings of $250 million for the Salvadoran State.

“The reduction of municipal governments and deputies will save up to $250 million for El Salvador,” reported the Minister of Finance, Alejandro Zelaya.

On June 1, President Bukele presented bills with the aim of reorganizing the political-administrative division of El Salvador, going from 262 municipalities to 44, and reducing the number of deputies in the Legislative Assembly from 84 to 60. The purpose of this measure is to save State resources and reinvest them for the benefit of the Salvadoran people.

It should be noted that both bills will be formally presented in the plenary session of the Legislative Assembly, during the next week, so that the deputies can vote to approve it.

