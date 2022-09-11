Election day is exactly two weeks away. The parties are covering the last few kilometers before the Italians are called to the polls. The blackout of the polls started yesterday. Fratelli d’Italia detaches all the other parties, the 5 Star Movement on the rise that surpasses the Lega di Matteo Salvini. The center-left coalition led by the Democratic Party, which appears increasingly distant from the center-right one, is in difficulty.

Update hour by hour

10.42 – Read: “Read, redemption with work and Pnrr for the South and islands”

«Today in Puglia we present the Taranto Charter. For the South and for the islands protagonists of their redemption under the banner of work and Pnrr ». Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party, writes on Twitter

10.41 – Calenda: “Immediately Action-IV groups and single party 3-4 months”. To the Giornale di Vicenza: “Veneto knows that Lega is not Zaia but Salvini”

“Our idea is more ambitious: we want to create a broad liberal, reformist, popular pole. In the meantime, we and Iv will immediately have single parliamentary groups “, and a single party” in my perspective, I think within three or four months of the elections. ” This was stated by the leader of the third pole, Carlo Calenda, in an interview published today in the Giornale di Vicenza. Replying to the accusations of politicians who consider it ‘not linked’ to the territory, Calenda stresses that “I know Veneto very well, it was my college in the Europeans, I know it as a minister, I did Industry 4.0, I spoke on IRES, on productivity wages. It is a place for serious people who understand perfectly well that voting Lega today is not voting for Zaia, it is voting for Salvini, that is, a dangerous irresponsible person ». And on autonomy “Salvini sent Minister Gelmini home, who had the framework law on autonomy ready to be approved by the government.” Regarding the possibility that Fdi could prevail in Veneto, for Calenda “we like Draghi but then we vote with the logic of Big Brother, for those who are nice to us at that moment. Meloni, however, has no relevant experience of government, he has never worked a day outside politics. The Venetians know that by voting for Meloni they are voting for a statist, centralist party, which has no business culture “, concludes

10.40 – Crosetto: “Government to act immediately on dear bills Draghi does not do the offended because he was disheartened”

Draghi «do not be offended because you have been disheartened, intervene immediately against the expensive bills. If he doesn’t, everything collapses: families and businesses will come dead in late October, early November, when the new government is formed. And here we risk civil war ». He says it in an interview with Messaggero Guido Crosetto, co-founder of Fratelli d’Italia. The executive «must act. He cannot let Italy die out of spite. Every day lost are hundreds of companies lost, thousands of poor people more. I remember that in Belgium the executive of current affairs remained in office for two years and governed ». With respect to the possibility that Fdi votes on the measures that Draghi will propose, “everyone is asking for an intervention on the bills, I don’t know what he will propose – comments Crosetto – Meloni said that that day he will not campaign but will be present in Parliament, together with all the deputies of Fdi, to ensure that in the classroom there is the quorum to put the measure to the vote. And he expects all other political forces to do the same thing. ” The government “must anesthetize the effect of the surge in gas and electricity bills on households and businesses.” Draghi also has the authority «to be able to use the European development funds that we have not spent, which we should repay and which amount to more than 20 billion. If Europe does not want the deviation, you authorize us to use these resources which are ours ”. If, “as the polls say, Meloni will have a large majority and will be in charge of Mattarella, he will form a government calling the best alternative personalities to the left that Italy has. He will not look if they are friends or if they have had or have the FdI, Lega or FI card – he concludes – He will only look at their competence. Giorgia will not be a single woman in charge “

10.30 – Calenda: «Coalitions quarrel, now national pacification. Neither Letta nor Meloni will be able to govern “

«Today Enrico Letta and Giorgia Meloni repeat in unison ‘never broader understandings’. Neither coalition can govern Italy. They are quarrelsome and inconsistent but it doesn’t matter, politics is rodeo, not government. We propose instead a great national pacification ». Carlo Calenda, leader of Action, writes on Twitter

10.25 – Carfagna to Meloni: “More kindergartens? You voted against “

«I see that Giorgia Meloni, speaking to Avvenire, promises support to the Municipalities to open free nurseries and to families with disabled people to help them in their care work. But have you read the latest budget law of the Draghi government? Or did you vote against it without even reading it? There is exactly what you are asking: for the first time we have canceled the hateful principle of historical expenditure, which penalized above all the South, in the financing of crèches and school transport for disabled pupils. Hundreds of municipalities have had the funds to reach by 2026 the quota of 33 places in the nursery for every 100 resident children. This year alone there are resources for 15 thousand more places in the nursery and over 8000 families with a disabled child will be able to take advantage of the school transport from which they were previously excluded! Even in the election campaign you need a bit of consistency. Proposing a reform that others have made and which you have opposed does not seem to me to be coherent or honest “. This was declared by Mara Carfagna, Minister for the South and Territorial Cohesion

10.22 – Azzolina: “Count leader chosen by Grillo, the base wanted a board”

«I’m in my first term, if I had stayed in the M5s today I would have been automatically elected given the percentages that are in the South and instead we’ll see how it goes, I’m doing my best. I did not leave the M5s, which will remain in my heart forever, I left Conte’s party where there were no longer the values ​​of the M5s, which no longer worked for the citizens, nor the possibility of confronting each other ». This was stated by Lucia Azzolina, candidate with Civic Commitment and former Minister of Education, to “Non Stop News” on Rtl 102.5. So shouldn’t Conte have been the leader of the movement? ‘“If he wanted to be the leader of the M5s he had to know and imagine that there were other people who could help too. Giuseppe Conte closed with three, four people and excluded all the others. The leader was decided by Grillo, the base of the movement had decided that there should be a board of five that guaranteed that collegiality that has failed ‘”, concluded Azzolina

09.53 – Meloni: «We will not make rainbow governments. Country priority birth rate “

“When the sea is stormy, you need a commander who knows where to go, is able to keep the bar straight and has a crew to row in the same direction.” You speak as leader of the center-right coalition Giorgia Meloni who, in an interview with «Avvenire», foresees a «difficult period and complicated months await us. Addressing them requires a cohesive government, backed by a strong popular mandate and with a clear agenda and a defined worldview. And this can only be guaranteed by the FDI and by a coalition, that of the center-right, made up of parties that are together out of conviction and because they have compatible ideas, not because their sole objective is to prevent the adversary from governing ». Meloni therefore excludes the hypotheses, which have returned to circulation in recent days, of a government of broad agreements. “The large agreements have not produced anything good, only money spent in a rain, compromises on the downside and ungovernability. Fdi has always been against the rainbow governments and will not change its mind now ». “No one – continues the president of Fdi – has ever said that they want to question the PNRR but to evaluate an update of the existing one, as required by article 21 of the EU Next Generation Regulation. No dissonance. On the other hand, it was the same. Commissioner Gentiloni himself said that many European governments are asking Brussels to change some aspects of their plans. “” The NRRR is a great opportunity and should not be wasted. Implementation must be accelerated, because many interventions are delayed. Minister of the Economy Franco to say: of the approximately 15 billion that had to be spent at 31 December 2021, just over 5 billion have been spent, many of which on projects already underway and refinanced. Then it is necessary to carry out a targeted update, reshaping the Italian resources of the complementary fund and proposing to the EU Commission to support specific changes in the context of the provisions of the EU regulation. “The president of the Conservato ri Europeani then continues on the issue of lower birth rate: «It is the first point of our program because if we do not return, as the president of Istat Blangiardo says, to producing ‘demographic GDP’, Italy is destined to disappear. An impressive plan is needed, also on the cultural front, to rediscover the beauty of parenthood. Many things to do: progressive introduction of the family quotient, increase of the single and universal allowance, reduction of the VAT rate on products for early childhood, incentives for companies that hire new mothers, support to municipalities to help them ensure free nurseries and open until the closing time of shops and offices. We also want families with disabled people to be able to count on concrete support, including by increasing the tax deductible amount for the expenses incurred by families for the use of carers for non self-sufficient people “, concludes Meloni

09.51 – Berlusconi: “To young people 1000 euros a month’s salary”

«Today I want to address young people. We must restore hope for the future to them. We must help them to have a decent job, to be able to buy a house, start a family, raise children. For this, we will remove all taxes and all contributory expenses, for the first two years, from employers who will hire a boy or a girl for an indefinite period ». So Silvio Berlusconi in his daily pill. «However, many young people today have only temporary contracts, apprenticeships, apprenticeships. When we are in government we will intervene so that their salary is at least 1000 euros per month. It will not be a cost for companies, because any higher outlay will be offset by cuts on taxes and other social security expenses, ”concludes Berlusconi.