After long and difficult negotiations Pd, Action and + Europe have reached a political agreement in view of the elections on 25 September. “The parties undertake not to nominate personalities who may be divisive for their respective electorates in single-member constituencies, to increase the alliance’s chances of winning – reads the document signed by Enrico Letta, Carlo Calenda and Benedetto Della Vedova -. Consequently, in the single-member constituencies the leaders of the political forces that will constitute the alliance, the former MPs of the M5S (who left in the last legislature), the former MPs of Forza Italia (who left in the last legislature) will not be candidates “.

Read progressive frontrunners, Calenda per Action / + Eu

The lists of the Democratic Party and Action / + Europe will participate in the electoral campaign led by Enrico Letta, frontrunner for democrats and progressives, and Carlo Calenda, frontrunner for Action / + Europe and liberals. This is what is specified in the note explaining the agreement signed today.

The quotas in the nominations

“The totality of the candidates in the single-member constituencies of the coalition – the agreement still provides – will be divided between Democrats and Progressives and Action / + Europe to the extent of 70% (Democratic Party) and 30% (+ Europe / Action), deducting from the total of the constituencies those that will be attributed to the other lists of the electoral alliance. This relationship will be applied to the different groups of colleges that will be identified by mutual agreement “.

The dem secretary: unimaginable country steps to the right

Neither party hides satisfaction with the drop point. “We have signed an agreement, which we consider very important, an electoral pact, within a broader agreement with other components that we believe are fundamental to be successful against the right”. For the secretary of the Democratic Party, “it is unthinkable that the country after Draghi will pass over to the government of the right or led by Giorgia Meloni. After Draghi, Italy needs a government experience that carries out programs that have been very successful ». Optimism is expressed by the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda. “We are solid and compact, nothing is written, we are going to win the elections, from today for me every discussion is over, there is the game and we win the game”.