Eloquent and eloquent | The curator was pushed into a coma by the district chief?The truth cannot be a mystery-Internet reporter-Hualong.com

News background:On May 8, a news that “the director of the curator was pushed into a coma by the head of the district” went viral on the Internet. On May 9, Luliang City notified the investigation of “the curator was pushed into a coma by the district chief”: there was no abuse or physical contact.

Big and small, talk about it, let’s talk about it today-“Closed Museum”.

Yesterday, a private museum in Luliang, Shanxi Province issued a “closing announcement”, saying that the museum’s curator Gao Yufeng was insulted by district chief Zhang Haiwen when he was working in the Lishi District government, pushed him down and injured him. For a while, a public opinion storm was stirred up. In the early morning of May 9, Luliang City notified the investigation of the incident: there was no verbal abuse or physical contact. The two sides spoke out one after another. The former was the curator’s “closing announcement” to show weakness and appeal for grievances online, while the latter was an official notice issued after the intervention of the local police. Who do you trust? I believe everyone has their own judgment.

Whether it was overthrown and caused injury seems to be a mystery now, but according to the disclosure of both parties, the cause of the dispute is gradually becoming clear. It is said that Director Gao went to the local government to discuss the cost of the previous joint exhibition, but the two parties failed to reach an agreement and a dispute arose. The museum said that the curator was pushed down and fell into a coma. The official said there was no insult or physical contact. The hospital also said that the curator only had a 1.5cm superficial scratch on his right middle finger.

Everyone has their own opinions, who should we trust? Why not let the bullets fly for a while, and give the local people some time to find out whether the district government owes the museum any money? What is the amount? How did Director Gao suffer from his “injury”? How serious is it?

If it is true that the government owes money to the museum, and it is legal, the promises made must be honored.

However, it would be unreasonable for the curator to use the “technique” of clamoring for accounts by patting the table and trying to use the power of public opinion to put pressure on the government to “lion speak loudly”. Even if they finally get the money, they will lose their reputation and credibility.

But no matter how this farce ends, it will damage the image of both parties and even the image of a place. Why do you think it is necessary?

In the end, I have to say that private museums are also public spaces, and they also need to pay attention to their reputation. It is quite capricious to say that the museum is closed as soon as it is closed.

I’m done talking, I invite you to come and talk——

The curator closed the door to attract public opinion,

If you want to ask the truth, you need to be clarified.

There’s nothing wrong with asking for money.

Be careful when lying.

——Netizen: Cheng Cong

