Ferri: “The House of Cups until 2027, an extraordinary perspective for the future of Sky Sport”

Sky Sport will continue to report on the goals and feats of Italian teams and other major European clubs, with the usual quality and cutting-edge technologies. For the three-year period 2024/2027, Sky has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast on all platforms 185 of the 203 UEFA Champions League matches per season and all 342 UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League matches per season. In total they will be then ben 527 i match for each of the three seasons of the UEFA Champions League (185 matches, including the Playoffs), UEFA Europa League (189 matches) and UEFA Europa Conference League (153 matches), which Sky will broadcast from the most beautiful stadiums in Europe, also thanks to Diretta Goals, including three finalsin addition to UEFA Europe Super Cup and to UEFA Super Cupwhose new format is still being defined.

So speaks on the sidelines after the announcement, the director of Sky SportFederico Ferri.

«We are proud of this agreement which marks an extraordinary perspective for the future of Sky Sport, for our subscribers, to confirm once again that this is the home of Sport and it is also very important that it is not only now, not only next season, but also for the long future. We are not mentioning next season (i.e. 2023/24), but we are referring to the three-year period 2024/2027 where our subscribers will have exclusive access on all platforms to 185 of the 203 UEFA Champions League matches, the entire Europa League, and to all of the Conference League. So it means that, in fact, between now and 2027 we will still have all three football competitions at a continental level on Sky, but that is not enough because the Champions League will be completely renewed in format».

How will this new ‘Super Champions’ at the start in 2024 be structured?

«It will be a real European championship, there will no longer be groups like there are now, the teams will no longer play six games (3 away and 3 away), therefore meeting the same team twice but each of the 36 teams in the first round will play 8 one-way matches and always with a different opponent. This increase in matches will also involve the other two tournaments, so there will be 47% more matches and it will be played for 11 months out of 12, including the qualifying rounds. There will be at least four Italian teams involved but if, for example, we were able to confirm this year’s excellent European campaign again next year (with five Italians in the semi-finals, the first time in history) there could also be room for a fifth Italian protagonist . As a result, the number of big matches is growing enormously, such as tonight’s Real Madrid-Manchester City, which we will be able to watch already in the first phase. It will be a sort of European championship which will then qualify for an even more exciting play-off phase, the teams will then enter a knockout table and then play the path. This format change will also affect the Europa League and Conference League. There will therefore be many matches and all decisive and decisive!».

And a new summer competition is also on the way from 2024.

«There will also be the new European Super Cup, which is expected to be played in August. A new tournament that is still being studied seems to include the four essentially best teams of the previous year with semi-finals and final, also visible on Sky channels.»

Waiting for this revolution, however, a great week to tell is about to arrive

«We are ready to accompany you in these extraordinary three days for Italian football, obviously starting with tonight’s Real-City, then tomorrow’s derby (which will also be visible on TV8), then Thursday space for the semi-finals in the Conference League of Fiorentina and in the Europa League of Roma and Juventus. Our commentators, commentators, journalists, all faces familiar to our season ticket holders who have played and won these tournaments on the pitch and know what atmosphere one experiences in certain moments. Andrea Duilio, our CEO defined this new proposal in the press release: “A confirmation of our commitment to invest in highly valuable content to bring Sky families a varied and quality offer, which combines Italian and international cinema, entertainment, TV series and big sport to the best possible viewing experience”. This declaration must be pride for all of us but above all a commitment that we make with all subscribers. To clarify once again… lhe next season, i.e. 2023/24, will be exactly structured like the one you will have seen this year, but from the following one and for three years only on Sky there will be this extraordinary celebration of European football with the new Champions League (185 matches out of 203) , all of the Europa League and all of the Conference League. I believe that having given this news just in these days was the best way for all our subscribers to launch this historic week of European cups with the five Italians in the semifinals.»

Article by Simone Rossi

per "Digital-News.it"

(twitter: @simone__rossi)

