Employee attacked at curfew in local in Traiskirchen

He had to open the safe and hand over cash to an armed criminal duo, the state police in Lower Austria announced on Monday. The men escaped undetected. The State Criminal Police Office is investigating and asking for information (Tel.: 059133 30-3333).

The 47-year-old wanted to close the restaurant at around 2.20 a.m. on Saturday when he was threatened with a handgun and pushed back inside by the duo disguised with sunglasses and an FFP2 or MNS mask. With the words “Open up! Quick! I know everything!” the request to open the safe and hand over cash was issued, according to the police. The victim was then locked in an adjoining room.

After the man called for help himself, he was freed by officers from the Traiskirchen police station. The 47-year-old was slightly injured. He was also shocked by the gun threat.

The perpetrators were described as 1.75 to 1.85 meters tall and of average build. One man was dressed, among other things, in black and white checked trousers, a black hooded jacket and black sports shoes with white soles. He had camouflaged himself with a black FFP2 mask and sunglasses. He was also wearing blue disposable gloves and was carrying a black handgun. The second man is said to be wearing, among other things, a black and white striped pullover, black training pants with white inserts and black sports shoes with white soles from the “Adidas” brand. This perpetrator was camouflaged with a light MNS mask and dark sunglasses as well as a gray peaked cap. He also wore blue disposable gloves.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

