(ANSA) – breaking latest news, MAY 18 – The Energy.Lab project is coming to life, an initiative on energy efficiency aimed at secondary schools in the Province of breaking latest news: the body, through the Union of Italian Provinces, for the first time it funded training workshops for students.



The students of the Galilei and Da Vinci Scientific High Schools and of the D’Annunzio Classical High School, accompanied by the teachers, took part in the workshops on bullying and cyberbullying held by Professor Daniela Puglisi, of the Regional School Office and by the lawyer Gianluca Pomante, who held a lecture on the technical and mental approach of cybersecurity. In the second part of the day, the students participated in the laboratories on the energy diagnosis of buildings, held by the architect Gianluca Locicero of the Order of Architects of the Province of Teramo. The work was coordinated by the project manager for the Province of breaking latest news, Paolo Di Gabriele.



Together with the president of the Province of breaking latest news, Ottavio De Martinis, the school leaders Carlo Cappello, from the Galilei Scientific High School, Antonella Sanvitale, from the D’Annunzio Classical High School and Nora Ruggieri, from the Da Vinci Scientific High School also took part in the initiative. .



President De Martinis spoke of this experience as an “extraordinary moment that fits into the school curriculum of the students involved. Thanks to these workshops financed by the Upi, the Province of breaking latest news for the first time becomes a training body, capable of looking to the future through current issues to combat cyberbullying and to promote energy efficiency.In the second part of the day, the students, through the experts and their teachers, put into practice the theoretical notions studied so far with useful tools for energy remote sensing and for verifying the dispersion energy efficiency of buildings, in particular that of the Palazzo della Provincia. Events such as these are useful not only to train students, but to guide them on future university choices”.



The conclusion of the entire process will take place on 5 June in the Sala Tinozzi of the Province. (HANDLE).

