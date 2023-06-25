European Games 2023 – according to the results of June 25, with 22 awards, Ukraine ranks 3rd in the medal tally – video

On Sunday, June 25, the Ukrainian national team added to its collection of European Games-2023 awards in Krakow.

“Gold” was brought to our team by a titled high jumper Yaroslav Maguchykh and a duet of divers in the composition of the 17-year-old Oleksiy Seredy (the youngest European champion in pole vaulting, who climbed to the top at the age of 13!) and 16-year-old Kirill Bolyukhwhich already became the champion of the Games in Poland in a duet with Ksenia Bailo.

The reigning European champion Maguchykh performed as part of the Ukrainian national team in the second division (our team rose to the elite level as a result of the competition) on June 22 and jumped 197 cm. On June 25, no one in the first division was able to reach such a height, and our beauty became the champion of the Games in Poland. “Silver” with a result of 194 cm was won by Romanian Daniela Stancu (second division), “bronze” by Frenchwoman Naval Neviquet, who took the pole at a height of 192 cm (first division).

The competition in diving proved to be uncompromising, where our prodigies Sereda and Bolyukh were able to return to the top only after the results of the last jump and were ahead of their rivals from Italy and Great Britain on the podium.

Two more awards of the prestigious competitions in Krakow at the end of the day were brought to Ukraine by a mixed team of archers Anastasia Pavlova and Ivan Kozhokar (“silver”) and a spear thrower Arthur Felfner («bronze»).

According to the results of five days of competition, Ukraine, with 22 medals (11 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze), is in 3rd place in the overall team standings, as it was the day before. Higher (by the number of “gold”) only Spain – 36 medals (17–9–10) and Italy – 53 (15–17–21).

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that Ukrainian Lyudmila Luzan became a two-time champion of the European Games-2023.

Photo european-games.org

