Evergreen Aerospace (2645), a subsidiary of the Evergreen Group, was listed on the 14th at 68 yuan per share, becoming the sixth listed company of the Evergreen Group. As of 9:30, the stock price of Evergreen Aerospace reached as high as 94.7 yuan, an increase of 39.26%.

EVA Aerospace is a major domestic aircraft maintenance company that provides high-quality airframe, engine, and spare parts maintenance services. With the dual growth momentum of the maintenance and manufacturing business units, it has recently attracted the attention of legal entities and investors. During the public subscription period, it attracted With more than 720,000 purchase orders, 3,700 stocks were released, with a success rate of about 0.5%, and the market responded enthusiastically.

EVA Aerospace’s consolidated revenue in 2022 will be 11.847 billion yuan, an annual increase of 23.19%, net profit after tax will be 1.581 billion yuan, and earnings per share will be 4.48 yuan. The board of directors has approved the distribution of 4.0 yuan in cash dividends.

In 2023, the two major businesses of EVA Aerospace, maintenance and manufacturing, will continue to grow. In February this year, the combined revenue was 1.063 billion yuan, an increase of 254 million yuan compared with the same period last year, with an annual growth rate of 31.49%. The cumulative combined revenue from January to February reached 2.091 billion yuan. 100 million yuan, an increase of 368 million yuan over the same period last year.

The main growth momentum of EVA aerospace maintenance business comes from international business. Following the steady growth in Northeast Asia and North American markets, the company is also optimistic about the new demand for civil aviation certification after Brexit. This year, it will enter the UK wide-body civil aircraft maintenance market. It is expected that the maintenance business will continue to maintain a stable and small growth in the future.

In terms of manufacturing business units, driven by the gradual recovery of aviation market demand, aircraft manufacturers have increased production capacity to cope with the increase in demand. It is expected that the growth rate of demand for aircraft components will be higher than that in 2022. The factory still has spare capacity, which will help the revenue of the manufacturing business to grow significantly.

EVA Aerospace uses decades of accumulated management experience and continuous improvement of technology to actively reinvest in related businesses with promising future prospects, including Changyi Engine Maintenance Company, a joint venture with GE GE, and Evergreen, a joint venture with Spirit Aerosystem in the United States. Material company, and Changzuan Technology, a joint venture with Emler Automobile & Huizuan Technology. The main businesses are GE engine maintenance, aviation material maintenance, and surface chemical treatment of electric vehicle components.

EVA Aerospace continues to strengthen its airframe maintenance and manufacturing capabilities, upgrades its technology level in the industry, and increases capacity. At the same time, it develops steadily in the reinvestment business. With the unblocking of the global epidemic and the opening of international tourism, the number of new aircraft orders and deliveries has increased significantly. Growth injects growth momentum. Looking forward to the future revenue and profit of EVA Aerospace, there will be opportunities to reach new heights.

EVA Aerospace was listed on the 14th, and the stock exchange held a grand listing ceremony. Huang Nanhong, chairman of EVA Aerospace (middle), Guo Shengyi, general manager of the maintenance business (first from the right), and Li Weizhang, general manager of the manufacturing business (first from the left).Picture/Wang Shuyi

