Lorenzo summoned the Colombian National Team for friendlies against Korea and Japan: Campuzano is not here

Lorenzo summoned the Colombian National Team for friendlies against Korea and Japan: Campuzano is not here

BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN

The Sports Department of the Colombian Football Federation – FCF and the coaching staff of the Colombia Senior Team, led by the technical director Néstor Lorenzo, announced this Monday the list of players called up for friendly matches that will be played against Korea and Japan, on the FIFA date of March.

The Tricolor will play the friday march 24 against South Korea in Ulsan and the Tuesday 28 of the same month against Japan in Osaka.

In the list appear historical as James Rodríguez and Radamel Falcao Garcíabut names such as Yerry Mina, Frank Fabra and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado were left out.

The Cesarean flyer did not appear either Jorman Campuzano, from Giresunspor of Turkey, who made a good presentation in the last friendly against the United States.

The call for four Colombian League playersa, including Juan Fernando Quintero from Junior, as well as goalkeeper Álvaro Montero from Millonarios and midfielders Kevin Castaño from Águilas Doradas and Nelson Palacio from Nacional.

THE CALLED

Archers: Álvaro Montero (Millionaires), Camilo Vargas (Atlas, Mexico) and Devis Vásquez (Milan, Italy).

Defenses: Alexis Pérez (Giresunspor, Turkey), Carlos Cuesta (Genk, Belgium), Daniel Muñoz (Genk, Belgium), Dávinson Sánchez (Tottenham, England), Deiver Machado (Lens, France), Jhon Lucumí (Bologna, Italy), Juan David Mosquera (Portland Timbers, USA) and Johan Mojica (Villarreal, Spain)

Midfielders: Dylan Borrero (New England Revolution, USA), James Rodriguez (Olympiakos, Greece), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth, England), Jhon Arias (Fluminense, Brazil), Juan Fernando Quintero (Junior), Kevin Castaño (Golden Eagles) , Matheus Uribe (Porto, Portugal) and Nelson Palace (National Athletic).

Forwards: Diego Valoyes (Talleres, Argentina), Falcao García (Rayo Vallecano, Spain), Jhon Jáder Durán (Aston Villa, England), Johan Carbonero (Racing Club, Argentina), Jorge Carrascal (CSKA Moscow, Russia) and Rafael Santos Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany).

