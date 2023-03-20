The main entrances and exits of Bogotá register high vehicular flow due to the festive bridge that is lived in the country.

According to reports from the Ministry of Mobility, more than 443,000 vehicles have left the capital, while more than 257,000 have entered the capital.

[06:40 p.m.] #At this time The entrance and exit corridors of the city that register a high vehicular flow are: 🛣️ Entering

📍Raise-Cota

📍The Calera

📍 Autonorte pic.twitter.com/OIFSlcyNrP — Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) March 19, 2023

Suba-Cota, Autonorte are the highways preferred by citizens to enter the city while La Calera has a high flow in both directions.

For its part, the South highway in the Bogotá-Soacha direction has been one of the busiest, as has Calle 80, which has heavy traffic on both roads.

As for the North Freeway at the height of 205 street, mobility flows with many vehicles.

Advance the exodus and return plan in Bogotá!🚙#At this time [11:20 a.m.] In the corridor of the North Highway at street 205, we registered an average traffic flow in both directions. 📢We remind travelers that tomorrow, a holiday Monday, there will be #PicoyPlacaRegional. pic.twitter.com/ulFkAAIGi4 — Bogotá Mobility (@SectorMovilidad) March 19, 2023

The exit that is a little clearer is that of Calle 13, which registers favorable conditions for mobility in both directions of the road.

Peak and Regional Plate

He Holiday Monday March 20 The regional peak and license plate measure applies to vehicles entering Bogotá.

That day, between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Only license plate cars that end in even numbers can enter the capital (0, 2, 4, 6 y 8)while of 4:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.the entrance will be only for cars whose license plate ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 y 9).

Next, the entrance corridors where the peak and regional plate measure applies on the last day of bank holidays: