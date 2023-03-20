Home News Exodus and return plan: La Calera presents a large traffic flow
News

Exodus and return plan: La Calera presents a large traffic flow

by admin
Exodus and return plan: La Calera presents a large traffic flow

The main entrances and exits of Bogotá register high vehicular flow due to the festive bridge that is lived in the country.

According to reports from the Ministry of Mobility, more than 443,000 vehicles have left the capital, while more than 257,000 have entered the capital.

Suba-Cota, Autonorte are the highways preferred by citizens to enter the city while La Calera has a high flow in both directions.

For its part, the South highway in the Bogotá-Soacha direction has been one of the busiest, as has Calle 80, which has heavy traffic on both roads.

As for the North Freeway at the height of 205 street, mobility flows with many vehicles.

The exit that is a little clearer is that of Calle 13, which registers favorable conditions for mobility in both directions of the road.

Peak and Regional Plate

He Holiday Monday March 20 The regional peak and license plate measure applies to vehicles entering Bogotá.

That day, between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Only license plate cars that end in even numbers can enter the capital (0, 2, 4, 6 y 8)while of 4:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.the entrance will be only for cars whose license plate ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 y 9).

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Announcement Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 22, 2022

Next, the entrance corridors where the peak and regional plate measure applies on the last day of bank holidays:

  1. North Freeway: from the Andes toll to the North portal, north-south direction.
  2. South highway: from the municipal limit of Soacha to Boyacá avenue, south-north direction.
  3. Centennial Avenue (13th Street): from the Bogotá river to the Ciudad de Cali avenue (carrera 86 avenue), west-east direction.
  4. 80th Street Avenue: from the Guadua bridge to portal 80, west-east direction.
  5. Carrera Seventh Avenue: from 245th street to 183rd street, north-south direction.
  6. Boyacá Avenue via the Llano: from the Argelino Durán Quintero tunnel to the old road to the Llano, south-north direction.
  7. Via Suba Cota: from the Bogotá river to 170th street avenue, north-south direction.
  8. Via the Calera: from the Patios toll to Carrera 7 avenue, east-west direction.
  9. Via Choachí: from the road to Monserrate to the ring road, east-west direction.

You may also like

An Army soldier died in clashes with the...

Three measures to build a “big comprehensive integration”...

Commemoration of sorters Buggerru, Councilors Lai and Biancareddu:...

Subjects who transported drugs are captured – 102nine...

Data on the soldiers killed in the helicopter...

The VAR annulled the goal Marco Asensio of...

ELN attacks Army helicopter in Tame, Arauca

The three provinces and one district in Northeast...

Ansbach | Drunk driver causes multiple accidents

DOM will intervene four kilometers of street in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy