Extortionists captured in Santa Ana

by admin
Citizen security

Mar 22, 2023, 21:56 pm

Security authorities reported that after an operation carried out in the El Ranchador Canton in Santa Ana, Rodrigo Elías Toledo Salguero and Mirna Teresa Herrera de López were captured, who were engaged in extorting money from the inhabitants of the area.

“In coordination with the FGR, the home of these criminals was searched, where more than $6,000 in cash and two cell phones were seized. Both will be prosecuted for the crime of illegal groups and money laundering”, shared the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

According to police information, these subjects demanded a certain amount of money from the inhabitants, the so-called “rent” and disguised it as a supposed “drinking water project” for the community. Now, they must face justice for their actions.



