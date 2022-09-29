On the morning of September 28, a special press conference on “Opening” of the series of “Extraordinary Achievements in Huaibei This Decade” sponsored by the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department was held in the Municipal Press Conference Hall.

At the scene, the main responsible comrades of the Municipal Transportation Bureau, the Municipal Commerce Bureau, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, and Huaibei High-tech Zone, focusing on the theme of “opening”, released Huaibei’s transportation infrastructure construction, smooth trade and logistics, park construction, and optimization of the business environment in the past ten years. and answer questions from reporters.

Over the past ten years, our city has seized major strategic opportunities such as the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and the construction of a strong transportation country, and has initially built a comprehensive transportation system with “smooth internal and external connections, and smooth flow of goods”. Breakthroughs and leap-forward progress have been made in areas such as transportation services, port and waterway construction, technological overruns, safety information management, and technological informatization.

Over the past ten years, our city has been emancipating the mind and overcoming difficulties. Various economic indicators have been steadily rising. The scale of foreign trade has continued to expand, the effect of opening-up development has become increasingly obvious, the city’s commercial vitality has gradually increased, the market consumption environment has become healthier, and major industrial projects have accelerated. The development trend of making progress while maintaining stability and improving quality during progress has been further improved.

Over the past ten years, our city has closely adhered to the general idea of ​​”strengthening reform, optimizing the environment, promoting competition, ensuring safety, protecting rights, improving quality, strict supervision, and strengthening the team”, and has further promoted the reform of the commercial system, and made every effort to ensure the “four security”, Vigorously promote the quality of the city and comprehensively strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights, effectively serving the overall high-quality transformation and development of the city, and has won many national honors.

Over the past ten years, our city has always been committed to optimizing and adjusting the industrial structure, insisting on technological innovation, and accelerating the formation of a new industrial system with advanced manufacturing as the main body and modern service industry as the support. Especially in the past three years, Huaibei High-tech Zone has implemented the “3510” attack plan, focusing on three leading industries, innovating the industrial chain and attracting investment, and the “double recruitment and double introduction” has achieved remarkable results; the construction of the park is changing with each passing day. Substantial improvement, the integration of industry and city continues to deepen.

Ten years of forging ahead, ten years of spring and autumn. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our city has thoroughly implemented the spirit of a series of important instructions from General Secretary Xi Jinping, reformed and innovated, and forged ahead, and achieved fruitful results in various work.

This series of themed press conferences is a comprehensive review and summary of the remarkable achievements in the economic and social development of our city since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. 5 press conferences. On the same day, reporters from “Anhui Daily”, Anhui Radio and TV Station, “Anhui Economic News”, “Anhui Legal News”, “Market Star”, Zhong’an Online, Huaibei Media Center, Suixi Rong Media Center and other reporters participated in the special press release. meeting. The press conference was broadcast live by the Municipal Media Center. “Huaibei Daily” published the full text of the content for the first time.

Reporter Wang Chenchen