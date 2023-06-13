Home » “Failed”, Yeison Jiménez is dispatched against a follower who insulted him
News

“Failed”, Yeison Jiménez is dispatched against a follower who insulted him

by admin
“Failed”, Yeison Jiménez is dispatched against a follower who insulted him

It is no secret to anyone that Yeison Jiménez has earned fame by hand, the artist had to go through a lot to get to where he is today.

The renowned popular music performer has established himself within the music industry as one of the best artists in Colombia. His songs, his lyrics, his enthusiasm and above all his humility with his audience make this singer loved by an entire generation, who sings songs like; ‘My revenge’, ‘Guaro’, ‘You were right’, among others.

However, In his artistic career, not everything is rosy, and on several occasions, Yeison Jiménez has had various problems with his audience due to resentment, jealousy, etc.

Also read: Mary Méndez showed off her great body during her birthday

But, This time the musical interpreter did not leave behind one of the comments made by one of his followers and I do not hesitate to refer to the subject publicly.

In the last few hours Yeison Jiménez received a message from one of his followers on Instagram, where he sent him a video referring to humility and he assured that he sent it to him privately so as not to make him look bad, This fact immediately upset the Colombian artist who did not hesitate to reveal himself and talk about his artistic career.

See also  Green pass: for one night Porto Trieste becomes a disco

You may also like

Edict 1st. notice Disleyner Moreno Zúñiga

Secret documents case, former US President Donald Trump...

Farmers in Mexico jailed after protests for fair...

In confusing facts, a peasant leader was assassinated...

Special Olympics guests in Rottenburg: combine carnival and...

Praying in an airplane

Freeport McMoRan: Consolidation nearing the end! page 1

Monagas lynx champion

$120 billion for Valledupar entrepreneurs?

“Where can I find something?”: The Linz Südbahnhofmarkt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy