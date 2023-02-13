The scenario to which the meeting between Sports Tolima y millionaires It is a clear example of how clouded society is by football and although it may be an unpopular opinion, we must begin to perceive this sport as a game that clearly generates passion, but at the same time, it must generate healthy coexistence.

The city of Ibagué, the government secretariat and the metropolitan police, bet on him to carry football in peace and with guarantees. During the first date that was played against América de Cali it was a match played between everything, normally. Dialogues with both fans were unified and agreements were reached that were respected until the last minute, this being an example of good behavior at the national level, and this should be highlighted.

What happened in Ibagué, with a fan, cannot be the emblem of the Ibaguereña population, and that is why we must make an analysis of what happened prior to this game and for this we must talk about 3 actors: Cataño, the fan and the security and of the three, only two are guilty.

Let’s start with Catano. Without being 100% aware of the processes of Deportes Tolima, it is clear that there is a disagreement towards the player due to his development during the match that took the victory from Tolima. Now, here we have to make a parenthesis How far does a person’s stability stick for a game? To be honest, I wasn’t going to subtract or give a star to the majority of fans, of course, if I did win it, it generated regionalist satisfaction, but beyond that it wasn’t going to happen. But, this does not subtract or justify that during the return to the musical capital he provokes people. And this not being enough, in the middle of the game continue with the incitement to hatred, which should also be an example of the responsibility that exists in the players; However, with concern one must observe how much a striker, defender or goalkeeper is idolized, many of them in the middle of the matches ignore the “bare” ones, treat them badly and, even so, they continue to be affectionate community. We must be more careful with the reverence that is made to a player and with that, it does not create so much emotional attachment.

Second, the fan. The “character” clearly acts irresponsibly and recklessly, leaves a bad message about the Tolima bars, because literally, it’s like he used to go to school, one gets dirty and the whole institution looks bad. As it happened in this game. Something that must be made clear is that Alejandro cannot be branded as a criminal, or a drug addict, or anything like that. He is a “sardine” who, because he was carried away by emotion, did not measure the consequences of attacking a footballer. Additionally, a precedent is set for how irresponsible the media and even the fans can be, something that is necessary, if there was no incitement and excessive hatred, the event would not have occurred.

Finally, let’s discuss security. The provision existed, the logistics were structured and, above all, the guarantees were taken as far as possible, since if we go beyond the 90 minutes that were intended to be played, we find that a week ago the local football commission met with the In order to open borders so that everyone could enjoy their right to entertain themselves in a calm way, and for this reason, from two days before the game, they began to check the buses coming from Bogotá or those that had logos of the Millionaires team, for no one The vandal intention with which some citizens arrive is a secret and for this reason, even up to 2 hours before the game, the number of personnel was increased to provide company to their own and foreigners. Besides, Let’s question that if the police and the government secretariat used the same strategy and even increased the number of personnel in the previous match that was played normally, the error was not in structure but in social behavior of the variable that does not depend on those who provide security.

Something sad is that all this went down due to the attitude of a single subject, and in the search for guilty, the easy way is to generate that responsibility in the authorities, who in their faculty did everything possible to offer the protection of their rights to the fans and players. This is how it is necessary to make a diagnosis, if it is really worth blaming a third party for an action that only has two participants, Cataño and Alejandro, let us understand that the solution is not to generate more hatred and division, this party is the sample of the The damage caused by the closing of borders creates absurd resentments among the fans and Ibagué cannot lend itself to divisions.

In summary, both are guilty of what happened, the fan for his intolerance and the player for his lack of seriousness and character, he is supposed to live to play, not to generate hate. The day that as a society we understand that football is just a game, that day we will be able to recognize that our life does not depend on the score. Also, this issue of hatred between bars must end, because while the ball spins, a fan dies and that must change.

By the way, let’s not seek to blame the secretary of government, the police commander, the president of Tolima or the mayor, they are outsiders of what was committed due to intolerance, that does not contribute to social development. Their claim was to have a football party in peace. Here there was a fact that non-repetition is only in the hands of the fans.

God bless you, nice week to all.