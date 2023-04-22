Far East Film Festival, the roundup of 78 films opens – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, APRIL 21 – There were two European premieres, Ajoomma by He Shuming, the first co-production between Singapore and South Korea, and the black comedy Bad Education, written and produced by Giddens, a terrible boy in Taiwanese cinema, to open today at the Teatro Nuovo the 25th Far East Film Festival, the largest European observatory on popular cinema of the East. The opening night turned the spotlight on the showcase which in 9 days, until 29 April, will tell Asia with 78 titles from 14 countries, 9 world premieres, 13 international, 14 European and 23 Italian.



Tomorrow, Feff will continue with the national preview of Phantom, a Korean spy thriller which will be released in Italian theaters under the Lucky Red label. Also scheduled are two titles that are the new cinematic spring of Hong Kong: A Guilty of Conscience by Jack Ng, which will bring the film to the stage, and Sunny Side of the Street, with the return of Anthony Wong after the Udinese success of Still Human and the Golden Mulberry for Lifetime Achievement. A Guilty of Conscience, released in January, with the astronomical figure of 11 million euros is the Hong Kong film absolute record of receipts and testifies that attendance at cinemas is very high in the former British colony: people go to the cinema more than ever of the pandemic. The Feff will devote ample space to Hong Kong cinema, with a selection of 6 new first works of the trademark Making Waves – Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema, to which are added the aforementioned Sunny Side of the Street and, in world premiere, Everyphone Everywhere by Amos Why, tragicomic work on the use and abuse of the cell phone. Tomorrow, in addition to the titles presented at the Visionario cinema, including the famous To You, From Me by Jang Sun-woo and the world premiere of Way of Life by Watanabe Hirobumi, the Feff will also feature the Filipino horror film In My Mother’s Skin, which will inaugurate the midnight slot. The 25th Far East Film Festival can also be viewed in streaming on the MyMovies One platform, available only in Italy, where the films are in the original version (Italian subtitles) (ANSA).

