Home » Father Chucho victim of millionaire robbery
News

Father Chucho victim of millionaire robbery

by admin
Father Chucho victim of millionaire robbery

He also added that: they have had to hire private security: “We are waiting to be able to find a reaction to what is happening, they do not care that it is a church, they are not afraid of God or anyone. What hurt me the most was that they stole my chalice, a special gift from my parents to celebrate the Eucharist; it was a feeling of gratitude to God. They stole something that belongs to God, ”he explained on the program.

In total, the losses of the church, and the father, add up to more than 60 million pesos, something that anguishes the inhabitants of the sector who no longer know what to do so that the authorities pay attention to what is happening.

See also  Outrageous! Man killed an anteater in Valle del Cauca

You may also like

Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech: Suqian’s Practical...

Cloudy and rainy, 15 to just over 20...

Venezuelan Chess Federation will create the first community...

This is how they murdered Pedro Reyes in...

Luxury or Statement? This is how Germany’s chancellor...

Corpoelec will suspend electrical service in several sectors...

Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at...

Commuter Train project advances at full speed

Severe weather in Austria – expert: “The worst...

Census approval, new constituencies to take four months:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy