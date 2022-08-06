Her hand had swollen, alarm to Vandelli. A busy day was that of Thursday 4 August for the high altitude rescue

BELLUNO. Fear for a three-year-old girl on the path of the Vandelli refuge, in Cortina: the helicopter took off fearing that the little girl had been bitten by a viper but it was a simpler insect bite.

The intervention is one of the many that yesterday marked the activities of the Suem and the Alpine Rescue.

The alarm for the little girl, of French nationality, was raised at 9:15. The child, with her family, was walking along the path 215 which leads to Vandelli. Reached by the medical staff and the helicopter rescue technician of the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter landed with a 40-meter winch, the child was evaluated for what could actually be an insect bite, which had caused her to swell a hand. Together with the rescuers and her mother, the child moved to an easy place for boarding, which took place in hovering, and was taken to San Martino.

The air ambulance then turned to Moiazza on the Pala delle Masenade, where, climbing via Costantini – De Nardin, a mountaineer flew on the first pitch, reporting a suspected trauma to the wrist and bruises. Lowered to the base of the wall by his mates, AB, 56, from Milan, he was recovered with a 40-meter winch and taken to the hospital in Agordo.

At around 10 am, the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter intervened on the Strobel via ferrata at Punta Fiames, where a 36-year-old Polish hiker had reported a suspected sprained ankle. The woman, who was with three companions, was hoisted aboard by the helicopter rescue technician with a 50-meter winch, to be taken to the hospital in Cortina.

A team from the Val Pettorina Alpine Rescue has instead reached a 53-year-old from Treviso from Mogliano, who had injured her knee near Malga Ombretta. The injured person was accompanied to the car in Malga Ciapela and went independently to the emergency room.

At around 12.30 the Fiames helicopter was sent to the Pian de Fontana refuge for a 58-year-old German tourist who had fallen, injuring her hand. The woman was taken to Agordo.

After 3.30 pm the air ambulance intervened in the upper part of the Lagazuoi tunnels, where a 45-year-old hiker from San Donà di Piave, in the Venetian area, had accused a sudden illness. The woman, lying on an external terrace assisted by her partner, was taken in charge by the medical staff. She embarked, she was loaded with a winch and transported to the hospital in Belluno.

At around 16.20 the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter took off in the direction of the Gabriella ledge for a hiker taken ill on the equipped path from the Berti al Comici refuge. The 49-year-old woman from Bertinoro from Romagna, who had recovered but was no longer able to continue, was recovered with a 60-meter winch, and transported to the Belluno hospital.