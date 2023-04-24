Home » Fifth and deciding T20, New Zealand win the toss and decide to field
Fifth and deciding T20, New Zealand win the toss and decide to field

The fifth and final match of the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin shortly from now at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and elected to field first. In the four matches played so far between the two teams, Pakistan has won two matches and New Zealand has won one match. The fourth match played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 20 ended without any result due to rain. Pakistan is leading 1-2 in the series, in case of success in the third match, New Zealand can level this series, but Kiwis have no chance to win the series. The Greenshirts can take the series 1-3 with a win in Game 3. Two changes have been made in both the teams. Muhammad Haris and Ehsanullah have been included in the Pakistan team while Blair Tickner and James Neesham have been included in the New Zealand team.

