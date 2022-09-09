“It was an informal meeting. In front of salmon and vegetables, ”Natalie Schachar told The New York Times. “Barbara Ehrenreich was discussing with the editor of Harper’s Magazine which articles to write for the magazine. Then, as she herself recalled, they began to ramble. How can you make a living on the minimum wage? A stubborn reporter should try to find out. Its manager, Lewis Lapham, had half smiled and answered with one word: ‘You’ ”.

Barbara Ehrenreich died on September 1 in Virginia, United States. She was 81 and was one of the brightest journalists of her generation. You have written dozens of investigations and reports published by the most important newspapers around the world and twenty-one books, the first of which, in 1969, on the anti-Vietnam war movement. But her most famous book was undoubtedly A starvation wage (Feltrinelli), released in 2001.