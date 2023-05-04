Finding drugs on the walls thanks to the new dog Foras

LOCAL POLICE – Actions to combat drug dealing conducted with the Dog Unit





Foras is the last of the dogs to arrive in the Terre Estensi local police force. Although he is still a puppy in training, the Dutch Shepherd is already able to trace the narcotics that drug dealers hide in various sites in the city. On May 3, 2023, during a reclamation on the walls of via IV novembre, Foras managed to make eight discoveries, finding 69.20 grams of hashish and 8.82 grams of marijuana. The items were immediately seized.

(Communication Deputy Mayor)









