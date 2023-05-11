Home » Finland’s Prime Minister’s decision to divorce her husband after 19 years
News

Finland’s Prime Minister’s decision to divorce her husband after 19 years

by admin
Finland’s Prime Minister’s decision to divorce her husband after 19 years

Thursday, May 11, 2023, 8:30 am

Finland (Net News) Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has decided to divorce her husband Markus Raikkonen. According to global media reports, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her husband Markus Räikkönen announced their divorce on the social networking site Instagram from their respective accounts.

The couple said they have filed for divorce. The couple said they are grateful for 19 years of marriage and their lovely daughter.

The couple also said in their post that they are best friends and will continue to spend time as a family and with each other.

It should be noted that Sanna Marin became the Prime Minister of Finland at the end of 2019, while the Prime Minister and her husband Markus have been together for 16 years, but they got married in 2020.

See also

For the first time since the war broke out in Syria, he has been invited to attend an Arab summit. The Syrian Presidency has confirmed this invitation in a statement.

See also  «Venetian foothills, uncertain costs and times. The territory has already paid "

You may also like

THE PARAGUAY THAT TRAVELED 105 COUNTRIES « News...

Construction of the Windpeshi wind farm, in La...

Massacre of Foggia, the mother: ‘Gessica harassed by...

ITAIPU promotes strengthening regional tourism through the mural...

Will Colombians be able to travel to the...

Serbia in shock and mourning / Serbia /...

Ex-mayor of Apía, Mario Rendón, is the new...

MBDA strengthens cooperation with the Greek defense industry

An average of 10 people are executed every...

Veterans and retirees demonstrated against the Petro Government

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy