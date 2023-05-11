Finland’s Prime Minister’s decision to divorce her husband after 19 years

Finland (Net News) Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has decided to divorce her husband Markus Raikkonen. According to global media reports, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her husband Markus Räikkönen announced their divorce on the social networking site Instagram from their respective accounts.

The couple said they have filed for divorce. The couple said they are grateful for 19 years of marriage and their lovely daughter.

The couple also said in their post that they are best friends and will continue to spend time as a family and with each other.

It should be noted that Sanna Marin became the Prime Minister of Finland at the end of 2019, while the Prime Minister and her husband Markus have been together for 16 years, but they got married in 2020.