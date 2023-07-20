Home » Fire in a concrete silo with a mixture of straw and manure: farmers help the fire brigade
Fire in a concrete silo with a mixture of straw and manure: farmers help the fire brigade

For reasons that have yet to be determined, there was a smoldering fire of a straw-dung mixture in the concrete silo at around 1:16 p.m.

The fire spread across the entire width of the building and worked its way inside. The first responders to arrive extinguished the surface with a jet pipe. A cloud of smoke could be seen from afar, the smell of burning could even be felt in neighboring residential areas, the comrades explain. The fire brigade then set up a comprehensive firefighting attack with several nozzles.

